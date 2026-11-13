ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods (r) is interviewed by NBC s Dan Hicks after winning the TOUR Championship on September 23, 2018, at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, GA. This was the 80th career PGA Golf Herren win for Tiger. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire) GOLF: SEP 23 PGA – TOUR Championship PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon9531809230837 ©imago/Icon SMI

Tiger Woodswas battling a torn ACL and a double stress fracture in his left tibia during the 2008 U.S. Open. He was limping badly, at times using his club as a cane, yet needed one birdie on the 18th to force a playoff against Rocco Mediate. When the putt dropped, Woods erupted into his trademark double fist-pump celebration, sending Torrey Pines into delirium. In that moment, Dan Hicks found those three iconic words.

Hicks allowed the deafening roar to wash over the moment before delivering: “Expect anything different?!” The call was entirely spontaneous, but perfectly captured the magic of Woods’ ability to produce the extraordinary. The two would cross paths many times in the years that followed, but those three words remained etched in history. Over a decade later, news of Hicks’ passing prompted Woods to share a heartfelt tribute.

“Dan Hicks was beloved by all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. His kindness, warmth, and presence will be deeply missed,” Woods wrote on X. “Like so many in the golf world, Dan was a great friend to me both on and off the course. I had the utmost respect for him and the incredible job he did for our sport for decades. Our thoughts are with Hannah and their daughters during this incredibly difficult time.

“I hope they find comfort in knowing how much he meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched.”

According to reports, the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster passed away late Wednesday in Connecticut at the age of 64. His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, revealed that Hicks had died following an acute illness, leaving behind her and three daughters: Hannah, Ellery, and Riley. By the time his third daughter was born, Hicks was already NBC Sports’ lead golf play-by-play announcer in 2000.

From that point forward, Hicks, who joined the organization in 1992, was the primary voice on NBC’s PGA Tour coverage, majors, Ryder Cups, Presidents Cups, and other high-profile events. Naturally, his role found him in the booth while Tiger Woods showcased his biggest moments. Hicks ended up calling 27 of Woods’ victories. And, of course, this included the 2008 U.S. Open, when his one line would become iconic.

Hicks’ journey to that iconic moment began in Tucson, Arizona, where he was born and raised. After graduating from Sabino High School in 1980, he enrolled at the University of Arizona to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism, graduating in 1984. During his college years, he also worked for the student newspaper, the Arizona Daily Wildcat, laying the groundwork for what would become a remarkable broadcasting career.

But NBC Sports was still a few years away. Hicks began his professional journey at a local radio station shortly after leaving university before moving into local television. In 1989, at just 26, he joined CNN in Atlanta as a sports reporter, where he met his future wife, Hannah Storm. Three years later, in 1992, he made the move to NBC Sports, beginning a journey that would eventually make his voice synonymous with some of golf’s greatest moments.

That said, Tiger Woods isn’t the only one to remember Dan Hicks after his passing.

Jack Nicklaus pens final message for “good friend Dan Hicks”

Jack Nicklaus remembered years of conversations and interviews with Hicks, revealing that their relationship went far beyond the usual professional connection between an athlete and a journalist. In a heartfelt social media post, Nicklaus admitted he was “shocked and saddened” by the news before recalling the time they spent together.

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my good friend Dan Hicks. Dan was a wonderful guy, and I always enjoyed the time we spent together,” Nicklaus wrote on Instagram. “We did numerous interviews over the years, but they felt more like conversations between old friends.”

Nicklaus also praised Hicks’ professionalism and enthusiasm across sports, including golf and the Olympics, calling him a gentleman and a consummate professional. He concluded by extending his heartfelt condolences to Hicks’ family, remembering a friend whose company he genuinely cherished.

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