Brazil v Morocco – FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026 Tom Brady, American former professional football quarterback, looks on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C football match between Brazil and Morocco. The match ended 1-1 tie. East Rutherford United States Copyright: xNicolòxCampox ©IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

The Fanatics CEO has plenty of reasons to celebrate, and his latest milestone has given his friends another reason to shower him with love. He shared some special news involving his longtime girlfriend, Camille Fishel, on Instagram.

On the occasion of Fishel’s 36th birthday, Michael Rubin dropped the big question on a beach with fireworks lighting up the sky. Fishel said yes, and she showed off her ring in the photo with Romi and Gema by her side.

The couple has been together for ten years, since 2016. On Thursday evening, Rubin shared the news on Instagram with photos from the birthday festivities, including one of Fishel showing off her ring.

He captioned the post: “Happy bday and a little more @camillefishel ❤️😉💍.”

The pictures capture different moments of the night. In one, Fishel shows off the ring while posing with the whole family. In another, the couple watches the fireworks just before Rubin drops to one knee.

Congratulations poured in from across the sports world, and Tom Brady was among the first, replying with a string of three red hearts. NFL stars Russell Wilson and Damar Hamlin, and sports broadcasters Taylor Rooks and Kristin Juszczyk were among the sports personalities to send their love.

Russell Wilson commented, “Love yallllllll 😍🔥❤️.”

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback congratulated the couple in a comment that reflected his close friendship with Rubin.

NBA legend LeBron James posted, “Congratulations to both of you, brother!!”

Taylor Rooks also joined the celebrations, commenting, “THE BEST!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS LOVE Y’ALL ❤️❤️❤️”

Juszczyk kept her message short but warm: “Ahhh Congratulations!!!” And Hamlin wrote “Family” and added four pink hearts.

Joel Embiid’s wife, Anne de Paula, also showered blessings, commenting, “🥹🥹🥹🥹 love it!!! Congratulations, guys!!!”

The reactions showed Rubin’s connections with athletes and celebrities. Beyond that, the moment was special for the couple who have built a family together over the years.

Their relationship was often featured on social media, with Rubin regularly sharing glimpses of his family. The engagement is another memorable moment in Rubin’s life away from business. Fanatics began in 1995 as a Florida retail shop started by Alan and Mitch Trager, and Rubin built it into a major sports merchandise company after acquiring it in 2011.

Rubin’s reach in sports goes well beyond Fanatics’ storefronts. He was a minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2011 and of the New Jersey Devils from 2013, selling both stakes in 2022 as Fanatics expanded into areas like sports betting and athlete partnerships that conflicted with team ownership. He also hosts Super Bowl parties and Fanatics Fest, a New York event that drew more than 70,000 people in 2024 and featured stars like Brady, Peyton and Eli Manning, Allen Iverson and Derek Jeter.

Brady’s tie to Rubin is the closest. Fanatics became the exclusive distributor of Brady’s autographs and memorabilia in 2020, and the two were already working together on Rubin’s ALL IN Challenge fundraiser. Front Office Sports describes them as close friends and business partners, and Rubin helped set up Brady’s CardVault trading card venture in 2024.

With an estimated net worth of about $11.7 billion, Rubin is not just a successful businessman but also one of the most influential figures in the sports industry.

From a beachside proposal to a flood of congratulations from the sports world, it was a memorable night for Rubin and Fishel. After a decade together, the couple now has a new milestone to celebrate with the family and friends who have been part of their story all along.

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