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Whether it is Hollywood or hardwood, Angel Reese is adding pages to her resume. After the Defensive Player of the Year award, FIBA gold medal and her first WNBA Finals appearance, the Atlanta Dream has added another stop to her acting gig, and it was straight out of the fantasy world.

On Thursday, the three-time WNBA All-Star pulled up at the premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 as one of the cast members. Reese wore a floral-print midi dress and posed for pictures before joining the cast of the show.

“An Angel has been spotted at the Hunting Wives premiere,” a Strong Black Lead post read on Instagram.

The Dream star ‌manifested a role for herself in the show just ‌last year in August. Reese had recently finished watching Season 1 of the show, and shortly after finishing, she took to X to praise the show.

“Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch,” she wrote.

Shortly after, Reese’s tweet was met with a response from series creator Rebecca Cutter.

“I am dead on the floor!!! Thank you for watching our lil ol show,” Cutter responded.

“Just let me know if you need me for season 2,” Reese replied.

Reese plays a character named Trainer Barbie. It appears to play on her nicknames on the hardwood. From Bayou Barbie in college and Chi Barbie in Chicago to ATL Barbie in Atlanta, Reese’s famed nickname has remained with her.

There is no clarity on the Dream star’s screen time, but Netflix has described her in a “co-starring role.”

“The Hunting Wives” first aired in July 2025. It follows Sophie O’Neil, who moves from Massachusetts to East Texas for a fresh start, but quickly finds her life gets trapped in a dangerous web of secrets and obsession. The show starring Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman became one of the most-watched shows on Netflix after its release. The thriller series is based on May Cobb’s bestselling novel by the same name.

This is not the first time that Reese has appeared in a Netflix product. Just last year, she appeared in “A House of Dynamite,” a political thriller starring Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. Reese had a cameo appearance. Unlike her cameo in A House of Dynamite, Reese’s Hunting Wives role is a co-starring part, marking a significant step up in her acting trajectory

After her Hollywood debut, Reese vowed to take acting seriously and hire an acting coach.

“I want to get an acting coach,” she told People in September 2025 at the film’s premiere at the New York Film Festival. “I was talking to Common—he’s overseas right now shooting season 2 of Silo—and he was telling me, ‘You got to hire an acting coach.’”

Acting is just another stint that Angel Reese takes very seriously aside from modeling, and it appears that this wasn’t the first time that her wish had come true. A year before Reese walked on Victoria’s Secret runway, she had posted on her social media that she wanted to walk for the lingerie brand. In Oct. 2025, the Dream star was on the lingerie brand’s runway in New York, doing her dream walk.

“I’m just really happy to know that when I speak with my tongue, I know things are going to happen,” Reese told E! News. “Not at the time that I want all the time, but at God’s time and this is my moment, and this is my time, and I’m gonna embrace it.”

But this is no selfish endeavor of the WNBA star. She has long maintained that she wanted to show ‌little girls that they don’t have to limit themselves to one box. Her Victoria’s Secret walk was for girls who looked like her.

“I’m not just doing this for me,” she added. “I’m doing it for everyone who looks like me. And know that you can be anyone you want to be in this world. People are going to tell you ‘no.’ You’re going to get a thousand ‘no’s, but that one ‘yes’ is going to get you in the door and let you be whoever you want to be.”

When Reese debuted in Hollywood, people criticized her, with some alleging she was shifting her focus away from basketball and that the game wasn’t her priority. A year later, Reese has proved she can not only do multiple things at a time, but even take her game to the next level.

She won her first major individual award as WNBA DPOY, won a gold medal at the FIBA World Cup and led her team to the WNBA Finals. Reese struggled in the last four games of the series, but she ‌proved that she has the ability to will herself to do anything. She had vowed to come back again, and the opponents and doubters should take her promise seriously.

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