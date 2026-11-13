November 30, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 30, 2025: Buffalo BillsÃââ helmet during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251130_zsa_a234_070 Copyright: xAMGx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Considering the Buffalo Bills‘ passing defense struggled during the first half of the 2026 season, general manager Brandon Beane needed a difference-maker in the secondary. But as the trade deadline approached, the Bills’ attempt to bolster their defense required a trade with the Tennessee Titans, an unlikely meeting at the Notre Dame-Miami game, and even an attempt to track down offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

Only then was Buffalo able to complete the trade for safety Amani Hooker. For broader context, the Titans had agreed to send Hooker and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick. However, the Bills hit the salary-cap problem. Buffalo had about $3.8 million in cap space entering Tuesday, according to Spotrac.

Hooker, meanwhile, had signed a three-year, $48.6 million contract extension in 2025, making him signed through the 2028 season. That means Hooker’s remaining 2026 cap charge for Buffalo was approximately $4.47 million, followed by projected cap hits of $10.28 million in 2027 and $13.5 million in 2028.

To create cap space, Dawkins had a contract that gave Buffalo a relatively straightforward mechanism. His 2026 contract originally carried a significant cap charge. The Bills looked to restructure his contract to create cap space. However, Dawkins was at a community event by the time Beane was looking to restructure his contract.

The general manager urged the manager of football administration and operations, Ryan Moore, to track him down and ultimately restructured the contract to create salary cap space before the trade deadline. The Bills managed to produce approximately $5.3 million in immediate 2026 cap savings, allowing them to acquire Hooker without any complications.

“We had to restructure Dion today to make that happen,” said Beane. “As soon as we knew this was getting close to the finish line, we sent Ryan to where Dion was. I appreciate Dion and his reps helping us out and getting us to the finish line.”

Buffalo’s attempt to acquire Hooker started a week before the deadline, as the Bills’ passing defense ranked 29th in the NFL after allowing 238.8 yards per game. Beane explained that the Bills initially approached Tennessee while the Titans were on their bye.

However, the Titans weren’t particularly interested in moving Hooker at that point, considering they previously traded defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears.

However, Beane and the Titans’ general manager Mike Borgonzi were both at the Notre Dame-Miami game in South Bend on November 7. They ran into each other and exchanged pleasantries and essentially agreed to remain in contact. On the trade deadline day, Beane called Borgonzi around 11:30 a.m. and presented an offer. The Titans, meanwhile, started considering it.

“We went back-and-forth, and we felt like it was the best decision really, at the time, to—much like Jeff [Simmons]—really accumulate draft capital to accelerate the process here. . . . It’s hard moving on from two really good players that have been here a long time, and I want to thank Amani, though,” said Borgonzi.

Ultimately, the two teams agreed on trade terms, as the Bills managed to bolster their struggling passing defense. Amani Hooker enters Buffalo while tied with the most interceptions (5) in the league in the 2026 season. At the same time, the 28-year-old has also recorded 52 tackles, one tackle for loss, and six pass breakups.

Halfway through his eighth season, Hooker has 17 interceptions, 45 passes defensed, 14 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and 468 tackles. And now, he’ll join the Bills, who are currently sitting at 7-1 after the first half of the 2026 season.

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