Kirk Herbstreit ©Credits: IMAGO

Kirk Herbstreit’s dog Pete got off an elevator, jogged down a hotel hallway, and walked straight to a room he hadn’t visited in over a year. The unexpected moment left the ESPN analyst stunned as he watched his golden retriever appear to remember the exact route on his own.

Kirk Herbstreit was left stunned when his dog Pete appeared to recognize a hotel room they had visited more than a year earlier. The ESPN analyst had returned to the same hotel where he stayed for the previous season’s Patriots-Giants game, and Pete made his way from the elevator to the exact same room without being led there.

“Had to share this with you all! Peter is OUT OF HIS MIND,” Kirk Herbstreit posted. “This dude right here gets off the elevator, jogs to the left, down the hallway, right to the exact same door. Over a year later. Hadn’t been here in a year. I don’t know how you do that. I don’t know how your recall, how you pull that off like that, dude. You are next level intelligent.”

Dogs are capable of remembering locations and using familiar environmental cues to navigate their surroundings. Research published in the Journal of Comparative Psychology has found that dogs can use spatial information and landmarks to remember where objects are located.

A separate 2019 study also found evidence of dogs remembering what happened, where it happened and when. Pete’s ability to find the same hotel room after more than a year made Herbstreit’s experience a particularly striking example of canine memory.

Pete’s growing presence around football broadcasts has a connection to another golden retriever who previously accompanied Herbstreit on the road.

Before Pete became a familiar face among college football fans, Herbstreit regularly traveled with his older dog, Ben, who became a popular personality through his appearances on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Ben started accompanying Herbstreit more regularly during the 2023 football season. The broadcaster even brought him into stadiums and broadcast booths, where the golden retriever became a fan favorite. Herbstreit explained that he initially started taking Ben on work trips because he needed a travel companion.

However, Ben passed away in November 2024 after cancer spread throughout his organs. Following his death, Pete gradually became Herbstreit’s new traveling companion, continuing the tradition of accompanying him to football assignments.

Pete, whose full name is Peter, is a golden retriever who has regularly accompanied Herbstreit during his broadcasting travels. He began appearing alongside the analyst on College GameDay in November 2024, shortly after Ben’s passing.

By September 2025, Peter was entering his first full college football season as Herbstreit’s regular travel companion. He also appeared at NFL assignments, including Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football. His appearances around stadiums and broadcast sets have helped him develop his own following among football fans.

Herbstreit had previously stayed at the same hotel during a trip for a Patriots-Giants game. Returning to the location brought back that earlier experience, while Pete’s apparent recognition of the room made this visit particularly memorable.

The broadcaster’s reaction went beyond simply acknowledging that Pete recognized a familiar place. He openly questioned how the golden retriever managed to remember the exact route after such a lengthy gap. His description of Pete as “next level intelligent” became the highlight of the video.

After reaching the room, Pete quickly returned to his usual activity, looking for his ball under the couch. The contrast between his impressive memory and his immediate interest in finding his toy added another amusing moment to the hotel encounter.

Herbstreit also made sure to praise the golden retriever for more than just his memory. While addressing Pete, he jokingly acknowledged the dog’s contribution to their travels and called him an important member of the ballclub.

“You bring a lot to the ballclub. Not only your beauty, but your intelligence.” The comment reflected the affection behind his reaction and showed how much Pete has become part of his everyday football routine.

With his remarkable recall, Pete gave Herbstreit an unexpected moment during his football travels. Although the golden retriever soon returned to searching for his ball, his ability to find the same hotel room after more than a year clearly left his owner impressed.

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