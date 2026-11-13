INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 19 : Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James 23 during the Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers on January 19, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA JAN 19 Lakers at LA Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20250119061 ©Credits Imago

When LeBron James stepped out of the tunnel against the Celtics, fans saw a 41-year-old legend ready to take on a much younger roster. That night, James went 4-for-12 shooting from the field and 1-for-6 from the 3PT line. So, when he finished with only 11 points on the board, one former friend had to send out a diagnosis.

For the very first time, “LeBron looked old,” said Kendrick Perkins. The two were the best of friends when they played together for the Oakland Soldiers AAU team, and again years later, when Perkins joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015. Now, as an analyst, James’ ex-teammate knows what the 41-year-old must do.

“Well, he did, and he’s supposed to (look old). And when I say ‘look old’ it’s because the first step is not there,” Perkins expanded on his take. “And I brought that up because I want Nick Nurse to adjust so that the offense could look better, and the only way Philadelphia could improve offensively, in my humble opinion, is moving Bron to the center position.”

“And I think that it would actually benefit Bron even more,” he claimed while speaking on The Road Trippin’ Show. “Imagine him having to slide his puppies and guard a slower person on the perimeter because most bigs are hanging on the perimeter. I would rather Bron have to deal with an Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen than have to deal with the speed of a Jayson Tatum or one of those quick perimeter players.”

It’s no secret. At 41, James may not have the same explosiveness he possessed at the age of 21, when he averaged 31.4 points and 7 rebounds. Furthermore, as a forward, he regularly has to go up against the likes of Tatum, who’s faster and more agile around the perimeter.

If he plays as a center, however, he might be able to use his size and IQ to dominate near the rim. He could absolutely block smaller players with his 6-foot-9 build and, more importantly, provide the likes of Tyrese Maxey with the ultimate passing option for the perfect layup.

Paired with Joel Embiid, James could control the paint offensively while also creating opportunities for the team’s perimeter shooters. Perkins’ opinion stems from the idea that James still has the power and the size of a legend, despite having lost some of the speed over the years.

Perkins has worked closely with James for a long time, seen him grow, and even played with him. In addition, this season alone, James has sat out three games trying to manage sciatica and lower-back pain. This includes the 76ers’ latest game against the Raptors. Overall, perhaps the effects of his 23-year-long NBA career are showing early on.

Alas, we’ll never know whether James is willing to make the change suggested by Perkins or will even respond to his comments. After all, their friendship seemingly fell apart in 2024 after Perkins criticized LeBron James for “weaseling” his way into Kyrie Irving’s Finals moment.

Now, fans can only look forward to seeing the legend back on the floor and hopefully with an improved shooting rate.

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The post “It Would Actually Benefit”: LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Suggests Permanent Role Change to Solidify Sixers Line-Up appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.