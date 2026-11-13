October 8, 2026, Los Angeles, California, USA: Luka Doncic 77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a preseason NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday October 8, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20261008_zaa_p124_012 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Luka Doncic has opened the 2026-27 NBA season with numbers that would normally put him firmly in the MVP conversation. Yet, despite leading the league in scoring, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is facing growing competition from Victor Wembanyama.

The changing market projections have created an interesting debate: is Doncic’s offensive dominance receiving enough recognition, or is Wembanyama’s impact on both ends of the floor changing the conversation?

The discussion gained attention after Kalshi NBA shared its latest MVP market projections. In the snapshot shared in the post, Wembanyama led with 40%, while Doncic followed at 32%. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received 9%, Jayson Tatum 5%, Nikola Jokic 4%, Cooper Flagg 3%, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Maxey 2% each. (These numbers are accurate as of November 12, 3:51 PM ET.)

These percentages reflect prediction-market sentiment, not official NBA voting or an official MVP ranking. Though prediction markets favor Wembanyama, the NBA’s official Kia MVP Ladder ranks Doncic first.

The gap between the two leading candidates immediately frustrated some Doncic supporters.

One user, Major, wrote, “What a joke… Luka should be lapping the field 80%+”.

The reaction reflects the value supporters place on his offensive production. According to NBA.com’s season leaders, Doncic was averaging 38.6 points per game as of November 13 statistics, compared with Wembanyama’s 30.3. Doncic was also leading the league in total points with 425. That scoring advantage gives his supporters a strong statistical argument, even if it does not settle the entire MVP debate.

Another supporter questioned whether team success was being applied consistently.

“Now that Luka’s team has the better record that no longer matters 🤣,” wrote MVP 77.

The comment highlights how team performance often becomes part of MVP discussions. The NBA’s Kia MVP Ladder also considers both individual production and team success, which is why the Frenchman trails the Serbian. However, the league notes that winning carries greater weight as the season progresses.

The frustration also extended beyond the market percentages to the feeling that Doncic had already demonstrated his value.

Chris J wrote, “Luka has done EVERYTHING.. this is ridiculous.”

His argument is supported by more than scoring alone. Doncic’s early-season averages of 38.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists showed how much responsibility he carries in the Lakers’ offense. Meanwhile, Wembanyama’s 30.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks per game underline why his two-way impact makes him a serious challenger.

A fourth reaction suggested that the market projections were getting ahead of the actual season.

“Luka is winning it, stop these games,” wrote another supporter.

One more reaction points out how Doncic is shooting the best numbers of his career.

“Joke of a league. Guy averaging 37/8/8 ppg on the most elite shooting of his career and playing good defense, WITH THE 1 SEED isn’t favored to win.”

Doncic is shooting a career-high 40.8% from the 3-point range on an absurd 13.4 attempts per game.

That confidence reflects the belief that Doncic’s scoring and playmaking should keep him at the front of the race. Still, Wembanyama’s defensive production gives him a different kind of value that traditional scoring comparisons cannot fully capture.

Doncic has the scoring advantage, while Wembanyama offers an exceptional combination of offense and rim protection. With the regular season still developing, consistency, availability, and team success will determine whether the market’s preference becomes reality.

Trending Articles

The post Fans Have Plenty to Say After Luka Doncic Loses Ground to Victor Wembanyama in NBA MVP Race appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.