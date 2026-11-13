Usman Nurmagomedov ©Credits: IMAGO

Abu Dhabi court has reportedly shared its verdict on Usman Nurmagomedov, and the situation has turned worse for him. The PFL lightweight champion faced legal trouble after attacking Merab Dvalishvilion Wednesday alongside a group of men at the Yas Island hotel. Soon, the police immediately detained all of them and took them into custody. After the legal procedure, the court found Nurmagomedov and his associates guilty of assault and sentenced them to prison.

According to local outlet The National News, the Abu Dhabi judicial department issued a statement saying the court convicted 10 people over the brawl. The Abu Dhabi court subsequently confirmed the convictions in a post on their social media.

As per the report, the court handed Usman Nurmagomedov and five other unnamed associates six months in prison and a 300,000 dirham ($80,000). Two other people who filmed the incident received the same prison time and fine “for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl.”

Also, the court order reportedly directed the convicts to be deported after serving their sentences.

While Usman Nurmagomedov and the others faced prison time, Merab Dvalishvili and his friend walked free. However, they had to pay a hefty fine to avoid spending time behind bars.

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The reports also indicated that authorities released Dvalishvili and his friend, Saba Lazishvili, from custody after they paid 50,000 UAE dirhams ($13,600) each for “disturbing public security and assaulting others,” allowing them to avoid jail time.

Later, the Real American Freestyle (RAF) also confirmed that Dvalishvili had safely returned to them.

“I’m pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili is back with us in Abu Dhabi,” RAF CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein wrote on social media. “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support. We remain focused on moving forward and are pleased to have Merab back with us.”

Since the former UFC bantamweight champion has finally rejoined the RAF, it remains unclear whether his scheduled clash against Marlon Moraes will go ahead on November 14. However, Nurmagomedov couldn’t continue his MMA career because he would remain in prison for several months for assaulting Dvalishvili.

Viral footage of the altercation showed Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili with several of his associates while the Georgian was giving an interview in a Yas Island hotel lobby ahead of his RAF match. The video clearly captured the PFL lightweight champion asking, “I have a question for you,” before appearing to slap Dvalishvili, igniting an all-out brawl.

The former UFC bantamweight champion and his friend, Saba Lazishvili, fought back, but they were clearly outnumbered by Usman and his men. The aftermath of the melee showed a bloodied Merab Dvalishvili sharing a video on his Instagram while doctors treated his wounds.

The Georgian lashed out at the Dagestani for attacking him from behind rather than confronting him face-to-face.

As things stand, Usman Nurmagomedov would only be able to return after completing his prison sentence. He has yet to address the matter publicly. However, the Russian fighter’s manager has issued an apology on his behalf.

Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, apologized for the brawl

The PFL lightweight champion’s intentional attempt to cause harm to Merab Dvalishvili has drawn widespread condemnation from the MMA world. But in the absence of a statement from Usman, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, took charge and admitted that there was no excuse for his client’s actions.

“What happened was something unacceptable, and this is something that should never happen again,” Ali told MMA Junkie. “I think both parties were wrong, and I think two wrongs don’t make a right. I understand a lot of these athletes are emotional, but it’s no excuse.”

Alongside Usman Nurmagomedov’s manager, his former teammate Daniel Cormier also weighed in on the incident. In fact, ‘DC’ had warned him that the Dagestani would face severe consequences for committing such a condemnable act. Right after, Usman eventually landed in prison.

“Obviously, the trash talk has become personal,” DC said on his YouTube channel. “But at the end of the day, it cannot look like that. Because you have to imagine there’s going to be some sort of consequence.

“Because we cannot live a life without consequence. We are not free to operate, to do anything we want without repercussions. And unfortunately, there will be repercussions.”

For Usman Nurmagomedov, serving time in prison is a major blow to his career. His negotiation window with the PFL has expired, leaving him a free agent. However, his prison sentence could further damage his reputation, potentially costing him lucrative contracts and other financial opportunities.

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