Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders 12 throws during warm ups for the Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday November 16, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CLE20251116102 AARONxJOSEFCZYK ©IMAGO/UPI Photo

When the Cleveland Browns started their preparation for the 2026 season with three quarterbacks on the roster, first-year head coach Todd Monken made it clear that he would go with the quarterback who would give him the best chance to win. Evidently, Monken named Deshaun Watson as the starter ahead of the team’s season opener, and so far this season, that decision hasn’t backfired.

But things took a turn when Watson suffered a concussion in the Browns’ Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland was forced to start with Shedeur Sanders in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. While the Browns lost to the Saints, Sanders impressed critics with his performance, making it difficult for Coach Monken to name the starting quarterback for the Week 10 home game against the Houston Texans.

Now, the head coach is bringing Watson back under center as he’s out of concussion protocol. While that decision may raise some eyebrows, considering Sanders’ strong performance, former Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas has backed up the decision. According to Thomas, Cleveland is still prioritizing winning, and Watson is the best the team has.

“The Browns just announced that they’re starting Deshaun Watson on Sunday, and that’s a right call,” said Thomas in an Instagram post. “But it’s got nothing to do with who’s the better quarterback long term. It’s about what the decision tells everybody in that locker room. Right now, Cleveland’s 5-4. They’re one spot out of the playoffs. Watson’s got five game-winning drives so far this season. Now flip it. If you start the young guy and every man in the room hears the same thing, we’re finding out about next year, and that’s not where we’re at right now.

“And Shedeur Sanders, he’s earned a look. There’s no doubt about it. 297 yards last week throwing, two touchdowns, no picks. Put him into overtime, gave him a chance to win. That was real. But you don’t audition for next year when this year is still on the table. So Watson says we’re playing to win right now, and that’s the message that Coach Monken has been delivering from day one. So be consistent with your message. Coach, relations, you did the right thing. Let’s go beat the Texans this weekend.”

The Browns have endured a difficult stretch during the first half of the 2026 season. Cleveland currently sits at 5-4 and has played six of its nine games on the road. Now, the Browns will return home to face the Texans following a three-week stretch away from Cleveland.

Cleveland defeated the Tennessee Titans 27-24 in Week 7 but dropped its next two games, losing 27-6 to the Steelers in Week 8 before falling to the Saints 23-22 in overtime in Week 9 with Shedeur Sanders under center.

Now, the Browns have four straight home games, with a Week 11 bye in between, giving them a favorable stretch as they look to contend for a playoff spot. After enduring such a difficult stretch, Cleveland remains in the playoff race, and there’s no denying that the team wants to win. That’s why Joe Thomas believes the decision to start Watson over Sanders isn’t about who is the better quarterback. It comes down to winning.

Through the first eight games of the season, Watson completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, seven touchdowns, and just three interceptions while leading Cleveland to five wins.

Those five victories carry significant weight for the quarterback, as Watson orchestrated five fourth-quarter game-winning drives. He joined Troy Aikman and Matthew Stafford as the third quarterback since the 1970 merger to record a game-winning drive in each of his team’s first five wins of a season.

But when Watson failed to start against the Saints due to a concussion, Shedeur Sanders turned heads against the Saints. The second-year signal-caller completed 19-of-31 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Following the game, Coach Monken praised Sanders for his performance.

“I am really proud of him,” said Monken of Sanders. “I am really proud of him and how hard he has worked since I’ve been here. He wasn’t perfect. I wasn’t perfect. For a guy that really hasn’t taken snaps with the ones in 10 weeks. We announced it (the starting quarterback) with two weeks left, and we are eight weeks into the season, so you’re basically two and a half months. You’re basically running cards. So, to come in there and continue to battle, I am really, really proud of him.”

But as the Browns prepare to face the Texans on Sunday, Monken is starting with Watson under center while looking to make the playoffs in his first year as an NFL head coach.

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The post “You Don’t Audition for Next Year When This Year’s Still on Table”: Browns Legend on Shedeur Sanders’ Benching After Deshaun Watson’s Return appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.