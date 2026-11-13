January 01, 2026: Mississippi running back Kewan Lacy 5 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. /CSM New Orleans United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_170 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Ole Miss entered the 2026 college football season with big ambitions, hoping to build on its success from last year. Running back Kewan Lacy was expected to play a major role in that journey after his outstanding 2025 campaign. The junior running back even entered the new season as a potential Heisman Trophy contender. However, injuries have ruined his campaign, and the Rebels have now suffered a massive blow.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, sources confirmed on Thursday, November 12, that Lacy will miss the rest of the 2026 season because of a left shoulder injury. He had already missed Ole Miss’ previous two games and was also ruled out of the upcoming game against Oklahoma. And the timing could not be worse for the Rebels.

They are still trying to improve their position in the SEC, and losing one of their biggest offensive weapons will make that task even harder.

Lacy suffered the injury on October 24, when Ole Miss traveled to face Texas. During the third quarter, the running back dislocated his left shoulder. The Rebels eventually lost the game 34-27, but Lacy’s injury became a bigger concern for the team.

According to an Associated Press report published on October 26, head coach Pete Golding confirmed that Lacy would miss the next game against Auburn.

“It wasn’t exactly what it was before, it was different,” Golding said, as reported by AP. “Obviously, he’s not going to play this week.”

At that time, the coaching staff wanted to study the injury before deciding how long Lacy would remain out.

On October 30, Golding said that the medical team was still checking his condition. Lacy was going through rehabilitation, while the team was also reviewing his MRI results and other medical details with the Dallas surgeon who had operated on his shoulder before.

“I don’t really know what that’s going to look like moving forward,” Golding said, according to Ole Miss 365. Unfortunately, the situation has now become more serious. Lacy will miss the remainder of the season.

There is another important detail about Lacy’s injury. According to On3, the shoulder he dislocated against Texas was the same left shoulder that underwent surgery during the offseason after the 2025 campaign.

A big loss for Ole Miss!

To understand the size of this loss for Ole Miss, it is important to look at the impact Lacy had on the team last season.

The running back played a key role in helping the Rebels reach the College Football Playoff semifinals in 2025. He finished the campaign with 1,567 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 306 carries. His performances also earned him First-Team All-American and All-SEC honours.

Lacy gave Ole Miss a reliable option in the running game. He could pick up important yards, break through defensive lines, and finish attacking drives with touchdowns. His presence also made life easier for quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, as the Rebels had another major threat for opposing defences to worry about.

Their partnership became an important part of Ole Miss’ impressive playoff run. It also raised expectations for Lacy heading into 2026. Many viewed him as a potential Heisman Trophy contender and one of the best running backs in college football. However, injuries have prevented him from repeating that success this season.

Before his season-ending injury, Lacy played just six games. He recorded 388 rushing yards on 78 carries, averaged 5.0 yards per carry, and scored five touchdowns. His numbers fell well short of last season’s totals, mainly because injuries repeatedly kept him off the field.

The Texas game was not Lacy’s first injury setback this season. According to reports, he had already missed games because of different injuries. He exited the season opener against Louisville with a lower-body injury and later was also ruled out against Florida. He later faced another shoulder problem before dislocating his left shoulder against Texas.

The injury is even more concerning because he had undergone surgery on the same shoulder during the offseason. However, no public medical report has linked the previous surgery to his latest injury.

Who will step up for Ole Miss as Lacy’s season ends?

Now the question is, who can replace Kewan Lacy? Ole Miss will need other running backs to take responsibility. Junior Makhi Frazier and freshman Shekai Mills-Knight are two players who could fill the gap.

Frazier has been a regular option in the Rebels’ running game this season. He has recorded 365 rushing yards in 2026 and received more carries during Lacy’s absence. This makes him an important player for the coaching staff. However, he still needs to improve his scoring record, as he has yet to score a rushing touchdown this season.

Mills-Knight has also made a strong case for more playing time. The freshman led Ole Miss in rushing in its previous two games. He recorded 71 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 45-15 win over Auburn. Against Georgia, he added 52 rushing yards and another touchdown, despite the Rebels suffering a 42-7 defeat.

Mills-Knight has 165 rushing yards and three touchdowns this season. Now, Lacy’s absence could give the freshman an even bigger opportunity to prove his worth.

Ole Miss could also give opportunities to other players, including Joshua Dye and JT Lindsey. But at the moment, Frazier and Mills-Knight look like the two main options based on their recent involvement.

All that said, Lacy’s absence comes at a difficult time for Ole Miss. The Rebels currently have a 6-3 overall record and a 4-3 record in SEC play. They are tied with South Carolina on conference wins. Ole Miss currently sits sixth in the listed SEC standings.

Their most recent game was against Georgia on November 7. The Rebels suffered a heavy 42-7 defeat at home. The loss also ended their 16-game home winning streak.

Ole Miss struggled to make an impact with its running game in that contest. The team managed only 66 net rushing yards against Georgia.

What’s next?

The Rebels will now travel to face Oklahoma on Saturday, November 14. The game will start at 3:15 p.m. Central Time and air on the SEC Network.

Although Lacy’s 2026 season has ended, his college football career could still have another chapter. The junior has one season of college eligibility remaining. He could return to Ole Miss for another season or transfer to another FBS program to improve his NFL Draft prospects. He could also decide to enter the 2027 NFL Draft.

Despite his injury problems this season, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Lacy as the fifth-best running back in the 2027 draft class. ESPN’s Jordan Reid has also placed him at No. 42 overall in his prospect rankings. However, Lacy has not confirmed his plans for the future. For now, his main focus will be on recovery.

Ole Miss has lost a player who played a major role in their offensive success last season. The Rebels must now find a new balance in their running game while continuing their fight in the SEC.

The biggest question is whether Frazier and Mills-Knight can fill the gap left by a running back who entered the season as one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates in the country.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

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