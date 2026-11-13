Golden State Valkyries v Atlanta Dream ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 29: Angel Reese 5 of the Atlanta Dream shoots the ball in the third quarter during Game Six of the 2026 WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA Finals between Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on October 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta State Farm Arena GA United States Copyright: xAndrewxJ.xClark/ISIxPhotosx 10184 ©IMAGO/ISI Photos

Carmelo Anthony sees something in Angel Reese that he believes can be developed further. The Atlanta Dream forward already has an impressive arsenal. She can dominate the paint, control the boards, and make life difficult for opposing offenses. But the NBA Hall of Famer wants to help her add more dimensions to her game, and as he revealed on his 7 PM in Brooklyn podcast, a training session involving the two might happen this offseason.

“Angel. Angel Reese. We gon’ get in the gym with Angel,” Anthony said. “We gon’ get in the gym with Angel. And then we make sure of that. Yeah. But we gon’ bring her back to the trenches. And we gon’ teach. She gon’ come back next year with the bop bop. Make sure they finish the job, Dream. Angel got the Kareem hook. The left Kareem.”

For Carmelo Anthony, the idea of actually owning an establishment where he can train and mentor young players is more than just an interesting business prospect. It is a genuine dream. In fact, the NBA legend sees it as a responsibility to give back to the game and pass his knowledge down to the next generation.

“I have to do something like that,” he said. “I think it’s important that in every sport or every genre that you become successful in, you create something. You know what I mean? Not like a school or an academy, like you have to give back to that sport that way. So I have been thinking about building the academy, you know, name TBD. But yeah, I am leaning towards that.”

And of course, that was the conversation that eventually led to his response to a question about which current players he would want to mentor first if he launched his own basketball training school. In response, several names came up among his fellow co-hosts, with Carmelo Anthony specifically mentioning Marcus Spears Jr. and Angel Reese.

With Reese, however, it appears the NBA legend is not necessarily waiting until he establishes the proposed training academy before getting into the gym with her.

Angel Reese helped lead the Dream to the 2026 WNBA Finals, where they lost a tightly contested Game 7, 68-63, to the Golden State Valkyries. She had a historic season, winning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and averaging a career-high 16.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game.

Still, as excellent as she was over the course of the season, many would agree some parts of her game could use improvement, as the Finals made clear. Her defense and rebounding stayed elite throughout the playoffs, but her offensive numbers in the championship series showed she needs more polish.

After dominating early in the series, including a 30-point, 16-rebound outing in Game 2 and 21 points in Game 3, Angel Reese saw Golden State adjust its coverage; her shooting efficiency dropped sharply to 28.1 percent over the final four games. In fact, she was held to single-digit scoring three times in that stretch, including eight points on 3-of-7 shooting in Game 7.

And without a reliable mid-range counter or jump shot when defenses packed the paint, she also struggled with ball security and offensive fouls, committing 19 turnovers across Games 4 through 7.

Heading into the offseason, Reese announced on Instagram that she is pausing her podcast for six months and taking a media break to dedicate the time to herself. She is based in Florida to rest and train, and she echoed her postgame mantra, “Delayed, not denied,” making clear she is prioritizing on-court growth ahead of the 2027 season.

Perhaps she will take Anthony up on his offer. A session with a Hall of Famer known for his scoring craft, aimed at the very areas the Finals exposed, could be exactly the kind of help that turns a dominant defender and rebounder into a genuine MVP contender.

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