LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 11: Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy 18 runs during the New York Giants versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 11 Giants at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662610110772 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

The Washington Commanders pulled off a dramatic 24-21 come-from-behind win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. MetLife Stadium was in full NFC East fever dream mode, with sideline theatrics, a couple of red zone turnovers, and a complete fourth-quarter collapse.

You could have had a running back blaming the food at the concession stand for a bit of an illness he’d picked up mid-game, and a backup QB barking out 2000s pop hits at the line of scrimmage. There was no moment of respite for either side. It was all set up for a completely different script in the final minutes.

Cam Skattebo’s Mid-Game Illness Reason Revealed

While the scoreboard was swinging all over the place, Giants running back Cam Skattebo was the one getting the national attention for both his athleticism and his rather odd behaviour. He had returned to the game following his absence in Week 9, when he’d missed out on the win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old had a pretty good game, rushing 18 times for 78 yards and two TDs, and also had three receptions for 44 yards.

Prior to scoring twice in the end zone, though, Skattebo caused a bit of a health scare on the Giants’ bench in the first half. Sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung informed the broadcast that Skattebo had leaned over at his feet and been sick on the turf, which he promptly covered with a towel.

Medical staff came over to assess him, though Skattebo very quickly started up again, laughing and pointing to his stomach. He cleared it up afterwards, admitting that the problem was a bad pregame snack from the stadium concession stand. “I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog. It didn’t sit right in the stomach. Nothing crazy. Got rid of it, felt good after. (I had it) before the game,” he revealed.

Skattebo wasn’t done with the viral moments. Early in the fourth quarter, as the Giants were about to get the ball back, the Amazon Prime broadcast camera was right in the huddle on Skattebo. He immediately realized he was on camera and locked eyes with the lens, just staring right back at it with his eyes absolutely huge, which was absolutely perfect for the meme cycle that followed. He then went back to work.

Winston’s Sudden Performance

With the Giants still in command at 21-17 and just under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, NY was at their own 11 with a pivotal 4th and 1. Rather than just snap the ball, Harbaugh sent Jameis Winston out in a short-yardage package with the intention of drawing the Commanders’ defensive front offside.

After he’d used up all his standard cadences as the play clock ticked down to five seconds, he dug deep into his bag of tricks and went full chorus on the Baha Men’s ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ with “Who let the dogs out? Roof, roof, roof!” at the Washington defensive line. However, the Commanders didn’t flinch and forced the Giants to take a delay of game, and punt it back to Daniels. Winston’s theatricality was the soundbite of the night on social media.

Winston later explained that he’d tried the unorthodox hard count in practice, just to catch the defenders by surprise. “It just had a nice ring to it,” Winston said. Apparently, head coach John Harbaugh had told him the song title is ‘part of the cadence.’ He added, “Teams do jump in that situation sometimes, so that was the idea.”

Stefon Diggs Delivers the Last-Minute Dagger

Trailing 21-17 with just over two minutes to go, Washington got another chance to save the game, which otherwise looked dead. A 33-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Giants CB Deonte Banks immediately gave the Commanders a new set of circumstances, moving them to the NY 38. After a one-yard scramble by Daniels and a five-yard completion to RB Austin Ekeler, Washington had a critical 3rd and 4 from the Giants’ 32.

Daniels stepped up and fired a laser over the middle to veteran WR Stefon Diggs, who caught it at the 27, got past a defender at the 20, and had all the open field in front of him. With no Giants in sight, he slowed down near the goal line, walked along the paint to use up some more time, and then fell backwards into the end zone with 57 seconds to go. That play had started with 1:05 on the clock.

After the game, Diggs explained his intent at the goal line, stating he deliberately went in and paid tribute to former NFL wideout DeSean Jackson’s famous ‘bleed the clock’ celebration. The 32-yard score was the 80th receiving touchdown of Diggs’ career and made him the 30th player in league history to achieve that feat. It was the 80th of his career, and it was the 6th catch of the night to go for 83 yards.

Jayden Daniels Overcomes Fourth-Quarter Mistakes

The game-winning drive was instant redemption for Washington QB Jayden Daniels, who had a very difficult fourth quarter to get through before finally delivering in the clutch. Daniels finished the night 23 of 33 for 249 yards and three TDs with 28 rushing yards on 11 carries.

He hit tight end Ben Sinnott with a 1-yard TD late in the second quarter to give Washington the 10-7 lead at the break and then found WR Antonio Williams for a 31-yard TD in the 3rd to make it 17-14.

The fourth quarter, though, nearly destroyed Washington’s season. The Commanders’ first three possessions of the fourth quarter all stalled with a turnover on downs, and then came Daniels’ first two interceptions of the 2026 season.

Those two turnovers gave New York the 21-17 lead in the middle of the fourth quarter on a 66-yard TD from J.J. McCarthy to tight end Isaiah Likely. When New York’s defence failed to get off the field in the final two minutes, though, Daniels recovered and led the 71-yard drive that put Washington at 3-5-1, just two games behind New York in the NFC East.

Luvu Forces Crucial Nabers Red-Zone Fumble

Washington’s late-game heroics were entirely predicated on the Commanders’ defence repeatedly stepping up in high-pressure situations, most notably in a key sequence in the second half. Early in the third quarter, with the Commanders holding a slim 17-14 lead, New York went deep into Washington territory and was in a position to take the lead.

QB J.J. McCarthy connected with WR Malik Nabers in the red zone in an attempt to set up a go-ahead score. As Nabers went up the field after the catch, Washington LB Frankie Luvu came in on him and hit him hard, knocking the ball loose.

The Commanders recovered the fumble in the red zone, and that effectively ended any chance New York had of getting the lead back, preserving their 3-point lead. The Commanders’ secondary and front seven all night kept Nabers in check, with the WR only managing 5 catches for 44 yards, and the Giants just a 33% success rate on 3rd down.

Giants’ Offensive Collapse and Douglas’ Game-Sealing Moment

Despite the fun on the sidelines, the Giants failed to maintain a 4-point lead. After each of Daniels’ interceptions, the New York offence went 3-and-out. Even after Diggs got the TD to put Washington up 24-21 with only a few seconds to go, New York still had time to go on the attack and get into field goal range.

J.J. McCarthy kicks things off by moving the chains to generate some hope at MetLife Stadium, completing a pass to get the drive going before an incompletion down the field. Under immense pressure from the Commanders’ pass rush on the next play, McCarthy launches a deep desperation heave down the middle to Malik Nabers. Commanders veteran CB Rasul Douglas reads that throw spot on, gets out in front of Nabers on the jump ball, and picks it off with 34 seconds to go to seal the road win.

J.J. McCarthy Sums Up the Heartbreaking Loss

For McCarthy, it was his first home start since coming over to New York in a late September trade from Minnesota, and he’d only played a few days prior to that, having suffered a hip injury against Philadelphia. The late interception on the day was the end of a 293-yard day, a career high, and he finished 23 of 36 for 293 yards, one TD, and one INT. It was a case of a real opportunity to go to 6-2-1 in the final minute of the game just slipping away.

Standing on the podium after the loss, McCarthy was straight up and down about how the Giants had blown a winnable divisional game. “Absolutely sucks,” he said. With the difficult schedules against the Jaguars, the Colts, and the 49ers still to come, New York remains in first place in the NFC East at 5-3-1, but the collapse on Thursday night has thrown the division wide open.

Ultimately, Thursday night’s thriller proved that in the NFC East, flashiness in terms of yards and viral sound bites is all for nought without the ability to execute in the fourth quarter. Washington survived a very difficult fourth quarter and was able to take advantage of New York’s failure to close out a winnable game.

That gave them a vital divisional tiebreaker and a real chance to keep their season alive. The first-place Giants have to go back to the drawing board and will now host the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Commanders take their hard-earned momentum into a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

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