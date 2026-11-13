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Be it coaching running backs, tight ends, or quarterbacks, Bruce Arians has done it all. And after getting heart surgery back in February, Arians mentioned during a November 2026 interview on The Schultz Report that he has been feeling “the itch” to coach again. Looking back at his coaching career, the former coach realized two things that were necessary in maintaining a relationship with his players: trust and loyalty. But rather than being a caring father figure, Arians relied more on tension and banter to connect with his players.

Joining NFL legend Tyrann Mathieu and Tyrell McCall on the November 10 episode of the ‘In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu’ podcast, Arians discussed his coaching philosophy. Arians was infamous for yelling at his receivers for failing their assignments and questioning them about why they were struggling. So, after he became the offensive coordinator, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expected the same treatment from Arians and asked him as much during the QB’s first days with him at training camp.

“Ben Rothesberger always tells a story about when I became the coordinator,” Arians said. “He said, ‘Hey man, you’re not going to cuss me out like you do those receivers?’ Oh man, you ain’t going to give me a reason to [do so] first of all, but I have to coach receivers totally different than I coach you.”

Arians understood that quarterbacks and wide receivers have fundamentally separate jobs, cognitive loads, and physical responsibilities in his aggressive vertical offense; the same approaches did not work for coaching both positions. He went for the ‘tough love’ approach when it came to training his wide receivers, demanding that they be physical, specifically expecting them to block effectively in the run game.

In contrast, he treated quarterbacks as the cerebral engine of the offense, honing their decision-making skills, collaborating with them while making game plans so they felt comfortable taking ownership of the third-down and primary pass reads.

Arians also explained that he preferred being the “cool uncle” figure who was beloved and trusted enough that players would be upfront and honest with him. Rather than being afraid of disappointing him, he wanted the players to feel comfortable enough to approach him.

“I never want to be a father figure. I always wanted to be the cool uncle you want to have a drink with,” the former coach stated. “So you tell me everything you really felt. You know, [you’re] not going to tell the father figure everything, but you tell that cool uncle because we all got that one cool uncle, you know, that you love to death and trust and [who] made you feel special.”

In fact, his philosophy and bond with his players earned Arians a fair bit of criticism as well. He was especially close to Roethlisberger, which team leadership felt gave the quarterback too much freedom in the offense. Arians also believed that the franchise’s disapproval of his loyalty to his players, especially Roethlisberger, played a role in the Steelers firing him in 2012. But the former Steelers OC still believes that there was no such thing as being “too loyal.” Rather, he saw it as a compliment.

While discussing his experience with training quarterbacks, the former coach also reminisced about his time with the Arizona Cardinals. He recalled how several notable backup quarterbacks from his days at Pittsburgh and Arizona loved telling anecdotes of him cussing them out when they didn’t fulfill his expectations or messed up a play on the field.

“And so it’s like, yeah, we’re going down going down together, or we’re going up together, but it’s never going to be me against you,” Arians said. “And then, you know, very, very lucky to have some great backup quarterbacks. Andrew Stanton, Charlie Batch, Byron Leftwich, those guys, they would love to tell stories about me cussing them out when I was really tough, and Andrew and Payton, you know. And Carson. Yeah, Ben and Andrew love telling the story. You know, I had the button down, and I’m like, ‘D***, Charlie. What the hell’s he thinking, man? That idiot.’ ‘Okay, Ben, you’re doing a good job, buddy. Let’s go.’ He’s like, ‘Man, you already got the button down. I heard all that s*** already.’ Andrew tells the same story, man.”

Arian’s anecdotes provided a clear picture of how beloved he was among his receivers and quarterbacks, regardless of the team he was with at the time. While he is not expected to return to coaching anytime soon, if he does make an NFL comeback, more than a few veterans will likely let out cheers.

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The post "You're Not Going to Cuss Me Out": Ex-Steelers Coach Recalls Ben Roethlisberger's Message After Joining Pittsburgh appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.