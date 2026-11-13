Lakers Luka Doncic and JJ Redick ©Credits: imago

The Los Angeles Lakers have seven consecutive victories, which have pushed them to an 11-2 record, with Luka Doncic leading the charge. However, their latest 123-112 win over the Milwaukee Bucks came at a cost. Both Doncic and Austin Reaves left with injuries, prompting questions about JJ Redick’s decision to keep his star guard on the floor.

With the Lakers holding a commanding 102-82 lead, the head coach brought Luka Doncic back into the game with 6:51 remaining. The decision later came under scrutiny after the Slovenian injured his right ankle with 4:25 left on the clock. Former NBA players Baron Davis and Nick Young questioned why Redick brought back his six-time All-Star.

“But y’all doing it to yourself. Cuz Luka playing in the game and he ain’t supposed to. This like the fifth time I seen Luka playing in the game until he got 30, and then they take him out,” Young said on Gil’s Arenas. The discussion turned to Redick’s responsibility, and Davis made his position clear.

“He should have took him out,” Davis said. In between Gilbert Arenas chimed in to suggest why it could have been Luka Doncic’s decision to come back on the hardwood.

“Sir, let me just be honest. That’s why I said this everywhere; if my guy is averaging 40, god d*mn it, he’s in the game until he gets his 40 if we’re blowing somebody out,” Arenas responded.

The concerns from the Gil’s Arenas were valid, and it was not just related to Luka Doncic’s injury. Reaves was the first to leave after landing awkwardly following a missed dunk in the third quarter. He initially attempted to continue but eventually asked to come out. Things became more complicated in the fourth.

Collin Sexton suffered a cut above his right eye following a collision with Ryan Rollins and needed stitches. With two guards already unavailable, Redick had fewer options to manage the backcourt. Luka Doncic subsequently returned to the floor but injured his right ankle on a jumper while drawing a foul from Kyle Kuzma with 4:25 remaining.

The head coach explained that Sexton’s injury played a significant role in his decision to bring the Slovenian back.

“I don’t think Luka would have gotten back in the game had Collin not busted his head open,” Redick said. “So, not having Collin, not having AR, you put Luka back in.”

The Lakers coach also downplayed the severity of Luka Doncic’s injury. “I think [Doncic] is fine,” Redick said after the game. “Just a light tweak.” The Lakers superstar also attempted to ease concerns. “Obviously, it’s painful a bit, but I’ll be fine,” he said to reporters.

Through 13 games, the Lakers lead the NBA in several major offensive categories. They are averaging 122.2 points per game, own a league-best 121.6 offensive rating, and are shooting 50.3% from the field. They also lead the league in steals at 11 per game and points off turnovers at 24.5.

Luka Doncic has been at the center of that production, averaging a league-leading 38.6 points per game. Reaves has also taken another step forward, putting up a career-high 24.7 points per contest.

Those numbers explain why the Lakers have looked so dangerous. However, losing either player for an extended stretch could put considerable pressure on the rest of the roster. Losing both would be an even bigger setback, particularly with so much of their offensive production coming from the backcourt.

There was some encouraging news on Thursday.

“One source told me today that Luka Doncic actually woke up with no pain,” Charania reported. “He’s feeling good, I’m told, and he’s going to go through his normal treatment process in the lead-up to Sunday’s game in Phoenix.”

That update offers reason for optimism, but it does not confirm his availability. Luka Doncic has yet to receive official clearance for Sunday’s matchup, while the Lakers will also be monitoring Reaves’ condition.

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