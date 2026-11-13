San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, December 3, 2025, San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper 2 look to make a pass at the Kia Center. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx ©IMAGO/Marty Jean Louis

Dylan Harper has secured a full-time starting role for the Spurs in his sophomore season and also recorded a career-high 25 points. The young guard is now also among an exclusive group featuring Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Ben Simmons. He has also joined David Robinson and Tim Duncan in the Spurs’ record books. However, amid his growing reputation in San Antonio, a trade proposal involving the 20-year-old guard emerged. His father, Ron Harper, was quick to shut it down.

ESPN’s Michael C. Wright recently offered some insight into San Antonio’s plans ahead of the trade deadline. Despite having enough assets to explore potential deals, the franchise appears comfortable with its current group. Wright reported, “San Antonio plans to play out the season with what’s on the roster despite owning plenty of assets to make a move at the trade deadline.” One fan, however, had a different idea.

The suggested package would have San Antonio acquiring Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner, and Gary Trent Jr. In return, Milwaukee would receive Dylan Harper, Tarris Reed Jr., Stephon Castle, Carter Bryant, and three first-round picks. Ron Harper was not interested in entertaining the possibility. The five-time NBA champion responded directly to the suggestion on X, “It’s never gonna happen lol.”

The fan then continued the exchange with another playful comment, suggesting that his son would be an ideal addition alongside Tyler Herro. There are also basketball reasons why the former NBA champion might prefer his son to remain with the Spurs.

Milwaukee has endured a disastrous opening to its post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. Through their first 12 games, the Bucks have managed just one victory while suffering 11 defeats. The losing stretch has reached eight consecutive games, including a 123-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on November 11. For Dylan Harper, meanwhile, the situation in San Antonio is considerably different.

His progress has also been recognized by the franchise itself. The Spurs recently celebrated another milestone on their official X account with the message, “Making history in Silver & Black 👏.”

The post highlighted how Harper had joined David Robinson and Tim Duncan as the only players in franchise history to record at least 1,000 points while shooting 50% or better from the field through their first 80 career games. His father was quick to applaud his son.

Ron Harper commented, “Wow I like 👍🏽.”

That achievement is particularly notable given the company he has joined across the league. Dylan Harper is also the sixth player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points and 300 assists while maintaining a field-goal percentage above 50% through his first 80 appearances. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Brad Daugherty, Michael Jordan, and Ben Simmons are the other five players on that list.

This is not the first time the former champion has stepped in when discussions surrounding his son’s role in San Antonio have gained attention. Harper made his mark in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. With San Antonio facing elimination in Game 5, he scored a team-high 25 points, becoming the first rookie to score 25 or more in an NBA Finals game since Richard Dumas in 1993.

Then during the offseason, questions emerged about whether Dylan Harper should move into the starting lineup ahead of De’Aaron Fox. His impressive postseason showing had added fuel to those conversations. Wright reported that pressure for a starting position could increase ahead of the next season.

“It’s expected that calls from Harper’s camp for a spot in the starting lineup will grow louder going into next season.” The report did not sit well with Ron. He rejected the suggestion that his family was trying to influence the Spurs’ decisions or push the coaching staff into giving his son a bigger role. Instead, he made his stance clear on X.

“Stop it! FAKE A*S NEWS YOU DON’T DEMAND A SPOT YOU EARN A SPOT…..”

The situation has since taken a different turn, with Dylan Harper earning a full-time starting position through his performances.

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