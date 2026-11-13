Cam Skattebo Shares Health Update After Throwing Up on the Sidelines in Giants’ Loss to Commanders

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 15: Cam Skattebo 44 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 15, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 15 Vikings at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26081530552 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Thursday Night Football game was one crazy night for the New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo. From a great performance to becoming a meme, Skattebo had all the moments in a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, but his puking on the sideline stood out, with an update on his health afterward.

“Yeah, I had a pretzel-wrapped hot dog, didn’t sit right in the stomach,” Skattebo answered when asked about the puking incident. “Nothing crazy. Got rid of it; felt good after.”

Apparently, it was a customized hot dog that caused Skattebo’s vomiting incident. He further said that he ate it before the game.

The Giants were on defense, and Skattebo sat on the sideline in the middle of the first and second quarters after the Giants missed a field goal attempt. During his time sitting on the bench, Skattebo started feeling unwell and “threw up at his feet,” as reported by Prime Video sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. But his reaction after puking drew more attention from the fans.

“Medical staff came over to check on him,” Hartung reported, “but before too long he was smiling and laughing. And he did cover up the mess he made with a towel.”

But it wasn’t just his puking incident that made fans give all of their attention to him. Skattebo had a marvelous performance on the night, running 18 times for 78 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Not only that, but Skattebo also had three receptions for 44 yards, including a 34-yard catch-and-run, the longest reception of his career.

What made the performance even more significant was the fact that Skattebo came back from a hamstring injury that he suffered during the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans. Skattebo went for the longest run of his career, a 42-yard run that helped set up Devin Singletary’s game-winning 30-yard touchdown, but he “felt” something in his hamstring.

“Good thing we have a bye week,” Skattebo told ESPN’s Dan Graziano after the game. Though Skattebo missed the Week 9 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, even after going through a bye week, he has returned strong.

But Skattebo shenanigans didn’t just end with laughing off the puking incident, as he became a meme on the internet for one viral facial expression. As the Giants were getting ready to continue their offensive drive at the start of the fourth quarter, the Prime Video broadcast panned the camera toward the second-year running back, and it didn’t disappoint.

Skattebo knew the camera was focusing on him, and he just stared right back at the camera with his eyes wide open, becoming a viral clip of the gameday.

But while Skattebo did have a huge performance, the Giants ended up on the losing side after New York had two three-and-outs in the final 5.5 minutes of the game, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw an interception in the last minute after having two incompletions in the same drive. The interception, made by cornerback Rasul Douglas, ended the game for Skattebo’s Giants.

“We’ve got to go in the next 5-6 games, not wanting to lose,” Skattebo said after the game in the locker room. “We’ve got to win the football games. I’m not too worried about it. They got us this time. But we’ve got the rest of the division to handle, and we’ll let it work itself out.”

From puking to becoming a meme to giving his best on the gridiron, Skattebo did everything he could to entertain the fans and win the game. The Giants are still first in the NFC East and will play the Jacksonville Jaguars next on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

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