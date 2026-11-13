Joe Rogan Calls Out Taylor Swift Backlash With Blunt Defense of Her Music

Taylor Swift, Joe Rogan ©Credits: IMAGO

Tastes differ from person to person. But that should never mean that someone should be pushed into a corner and slammed for what they are doing. Despite her soaring success in music, Taylor Swift has often been at the receiving end of some sharp critiques. Joe Rogan believes Swift’s contributions could be viewed differently if people exercised a bit of restraint and accepted that not everyone has top like her.

“People just don’t want anyone to differ from them, and they don’t want to be on the wrong path,” Rogan said on Powerful JRE. “They want to… don’t want to be incorrect, especially if culture seems to be leaning in a certain direction and they’re not. They don’t want to have to shift gears. So instead they attack it.

“People have to learn to just accept, you know, like I’ve seen people angry that Taylor Swift is the biggest musician in the world. Like like why? Why do you care? Also, she’s got some good songs, and if you don’t think so, you probably haven’t listened.

“Like if you didn’t know who she was, if you didn’t (know) if she didn’t have Taylor Swift attached to her, and like, No Body, No Crime is a f**king great song. It’s a great song. And if it was just some indie artist who just wrote that or some unknown lady who wrote that song and performed, you’d be like,

‘This is a really good song.'”

Interestingly, the immediate trigger for Rogan defending Swift and her music was a conversation about pumpkin pie!

Rogan loved a pumpkin pie with whipped cream, but his guest comedian Sam Tallent did not. Their conversation soon turned to personal preferences and opinions. Rogan and Tallent discussed how people are entitled to enjoy or dislike something without being judged for it.

MMA: UFC 264-Weigh Ins, Jul 9, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Joe Rogan hosts weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 09.07.2021 16:47:51, 16389700, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Joe Rogan, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16389700

They extended this argument to comedy, pointing out that humor is subjective and that trying to establish universal rules about what is funny is pointless.

The same argument can be applied to the criticism Swift has faced. People should respect differing opinions rather than criticize or police others for having different tastes.

When Taylor Swift’s success becomes a target

Swift’s constant presence in mainstream entertainment and sports coverage could have caused some audiences to experience celebrity fatigue. Her business strategies, particularly the release of multiple album editions containing exclusive material, have reportedly drawn accusations of prioritizing commercial success over artistic expression.

Additionally, the aggressive online behavior of certain fans appears to have contributed to negative perceptions of Swift’s following. Musically, her newer releases have also faced criticism over songwriting, originality, and creative direction, despite maintaining considerable commercial success.

Although Rogan has occasionally challenged the hostility directed at her, his views on Swift have been varied.

Previously, he had pushed back against the complaints about Swift’s appearances during Kansas City Chiefs games, arguing that his presence should not provoke such strong reactions.

Rogan has also acknowledged the difficulties Swift and Travis Kelce face in maintaining a relationship under constant public scrutiny.

Swift is not the only musician Rogan has defended on his podcast.

He has defended Kanye West’s unconventional thinking and creative abilities, urging audiences not to dismiss him solely because of his controversial behavior. Similarly, he also expressed admiration for Neil Young following the singer’s decision to leave Spotify, despite their differences over the platform.

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