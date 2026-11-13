December 21, 2024: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown 5 after the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 27-19 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20241221_zma_c04_188 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown signed a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2026 to bolster their wide receiver room and provide a veteran option after the team lost several wide receiver options in trades and free agency. But just eight months into a subdued tenure, it seems the Eagles have reconsidered their decision.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz’s Nov. 12 X post, Brown and the Eagles have come to a mutual agreement and are parting ways.

“Sources: The #Eagles are waiving WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved,” Schultz wrote. “Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the #Chiefs last season and is expected to land with a playoff contender.”

The Eagles initially acquired Hollywood Brown after A.J. Brown was traded to the New England Patriots and Jahan Dotson left in free agency, so the team could continue to develop their rookies without needing them to immediately step onto the gridiron. However, the wide receiver struggled to find a stable role with the team, falling behind players like DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and rookie Makai Lemon despite having eight years of experience. He played just four games this season with the Eagles, recording just five receptions for a meagre 63 yards.

Brown’s 2026 performance was massively disappointing, especially since he recorded 195 receptions for 2,361 yards during his three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens and made 58 receptions for 678 yards in 18 games for the Kansas City Chiefs just prior to joining the Eagles.

The breaking point came during the team’s Week 9 19-11 loss to the New York Giants. With both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missing three games, the onus of manning the offense fell onto Brown and Lemon. Compared to Lemon, who made six receptions for 61 yards, Brown scored just one catch for 16 yards. The matchup marked the Eagles’ seventh consecutive loss this season ahead of their Week 10 bye week.

Brown had reportedly expressed his frustration with his limited role earlier in the season and inability to meaningfully contribute to the Eagles’ season while speaking to NBC Sports. But his comments suggested that he understood the business side of things and did not intend to let himself brood about being waived.

“Of course, you want to be somewhere where you play, but at the ultimate end of the day, it’s not my plan,” Brown explained. “So I might want to play, I might want to contribute, but if that’s not the plan for me, I can’t dwell on it too much or you’ll be unhappy… I did (expect a bigger role), but I do understand stuff happens. I mean, you can’t take anything personal in this business, so you kind of just got to go about your process, and when that time happens, whatever happens, you’ve just got to be ready for it.”

Since the Eagles have waived him after the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Brown will be subject to the standard waiver wire claim process despite being a vested veteran, rather than immediately becoming an unrestricted free agent, which gives every team in the league an opportunity to pick up his contract.

Which Team Could Become Brown’s Next Landing Spot?

Considering Brown is familiar with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s system and the team’s offensive playing style, the Kansas City Chiefs have become an ideal place for Brown to return to. But that seems unlikely after the team acquired Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

That leaves the wide receiver with the Pittsburgh Steelers as another landing spot, since they haven’t signed a wide receiver before the trade deadline despite both Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson bring on Injured Reserve and DK Metcalf performing below expectations.

The Los Angeles Rams could also become Brown’s next home, seeing as they have also been struggling with depth issues at wide receiver since Davante Adams has been out for multiple weeks while recovering from a hamstring issue and Puka Nacua was placed on Injured Reserve after sustaining multiple knee sprains and turf toe in Week 9.

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