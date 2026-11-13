September 24, 2022, Austin, TX, USA: Retired NBA Hall of Fame member and two-time NBA champion CHRIS BOSH speaks during an interview session at the annual Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin on September 24, 2022. Austin USA – ZUMAd150 20220924_znp_d150_183 Copyright: xBobxDaemmrichx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Wire

A new development in the investigation into the devastating Palisades Fire has brought former NBA star Chris Bosh’s property into the spotlight. The two-time NBA champion owns a mansion in Pacific Palisades that has now been mentioned in court filings.

The case dates back to the early hours of January 1, 2025, when an approximately eight-acre brush fire broke out near a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades, close to Chris Bosh’s property. The blaze, later identified as the Lachman Fire, prompted an emergency response from firefighters. Crews managed to contain the flames by January 2, and the incident was initially considered under control.

However, investigators now believe the fire may not have been completely extinguished. According to their theory, it continued burning beneath the ground for six days before resurfacing on January 7. Strong winds then helped fuel what became the deadly Palisades Fire. Prosecutors allege that Jonathan Rinderknecht deliberately started the original blaze, a claim he denies.

According to documents obtained by the California Post, Rinderknecht’s attorney, Steve Haney, wants to introduce testimony from retired Cal Fire investigator Michael T. Cole. The defense believes evidence found at Chris Bosh’s residence could support its argument that fireworks may have played a role in the fire’s origin.

Cole reportedly documented marks on the property’s driveway and rear patio during his investigation. Haney’s court filing described his findings, stating, “Mr. Cole is expected to testify that during his 2025 investigation of the Palisades Fire he observed and documented a mark and an associated burn and smoke trail on the driveway and rear patio area of the residence at (redacted), and that, based on his training and experience, those marks are physical evidence of a launched firework.”

The defense is seeking to use that assessment as part of its challenge to the prosecution’s account. However, the claim does not establish that a firework was launched from the property or that it caused either blaze. Chris Bosh, meanwhile, was not identified as a suspect in the case. Reports indicate that he was renting out the residence to tenants when the January 2025 disaster unfolded.

Prosecutors have strongly opposed the defense’s request to bring Cole into the proceedings. They are seeking to disqualify him as an expert witness. In their filing, prosecutors argued that Cole had “zero qualifications, training, or experience” to connect the marks to fireworks. They also challenged the way he reached that conclusion.

“His entire ‘expert’ opinion is based on six drone photographs of a brown stain on the driveway taken in either February 2025 or 2026. No up-close in-person inspection, no other testing. Six drone photographs, that’s it.”

The disagreement centers on the photographs and Cole’s interpretation. Now, Chris Bosh’s connection to the property goes back years. The former Miami Heat star purchased the Pacific Palisades estate in December 2012 for approximately $9.4 million.

In 2015, the Mediterranean-style residence was listed for $11 million after its asking price was reduced by $1.5 million. The property featured six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and approximately 10,755 square feet of living space. It also included an infinity pool, a spa, a home theater and several entertainment areas.

The legal proceedings surrounding the Palisades Fire have taken several turns. Federal prosecutors accused Rinderknecht of deliberately starting the smaller Lachman Fire on January 1, 2025. Investigators alleged that he used a lighter to ignite vegetation. A search of his vehicle on January 24 reportedly uncovered a lighter. Although that discovery alone does not establish that it was used to start the blaze.

Rinderknecht was arrested on October 7, 2025, and has remained in federal custody. His first trial ended in June 2026 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict, with the reported split standing at 10–2 in favor of acquittal. He has pleaded not guilty to the revised charges in the ongoing retrial.

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