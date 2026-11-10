SEC Powerhouse Steals Miami’s Recruiting Target After Nation’s No. 2 Prospect Leaves Texas A&M

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A five-star decommitment can throw college football recruiting into chaos overnight. One sudden decision can ignite a fierce bidding war among powerhouse programs, each desperate to land a prospect capable of reshaping its entire recruiting class.

That scenario unfolded when one of the 2027 cycle’s highest-rated offensive tackles backed away from his college commitment. Miami appeared well-positioned to capitalize, but the Florida standout made his next decision before the Hurricanes could land their coveted target.

“Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews has committed to Georgia,” Rivals posted on X on November 9, crediting recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett with breaking the news.

Matthews announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday, November 9, less than a day after withdrawing his pledge from Texas A&M. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native had originally committed to the Aggies on May 15, choosing them over Georgia, Miami, and LSU.

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas High School is listed by ESPN as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the SC Next ESPN 300. The Rivals Industry Ranking places him at No. 2 nationally and first among offensive tackles, while 247Sports ranks him No. 3 overall.

Matthews explained that his decision followed careful consideration and conversations with his family.

“I have nothing but respect for Texas A&M and wish the program nothing but success,” he wrote. “However, after extensive prayer and deep conversations with my parents, I have realized that my heart and my future lie in Athens.”

He also declared that his recruitment was “100% shut down,” signaling that he had no plans to entertain further offers.

Kirby Smart and Georgia had pursued Matthews from the beginning, competing against Texas A&M, Miami, and LSU before his initial commitment in May. The Bulldogs maintained their relationship with the offensive tackle throughout the fall, positioning themselves to make another push when he became available.

During an earlier interview about his recruitment, Matthews had spoken positively about Georgia’s coaching staff.

“With Georgia, I liked coach Kirby and the whole O-line staff,” Matthews said.

Miami, however, had also remained firmly in the picture. Head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, and general manager Dennis Smith were among the staff members involved in recruiting Matthews. His hometown of Fort Lauderdale is roughly 30 minutes from the Hurricanes’ campus, making him a significant local target.

Recruiting projections had suggested Miami held an advantage. A 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction from Zach Blostein pointed toward the Hurricanes, while Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine had previously given Miami an 82% chance of landing Matthews, compared with 16% for Texas A&M.

But Georgia ultimately won the recruiting battle, securing one of the nation’s most coveted offensive linemen despite Miami’s sustained efforts.

Matthews immediately becomes the highest-ranked commitment in Georgia’s 2027 recruiting class, according to ESPN. He joins five-star running back Kemon Spell, ranked No. 10 in the SC Next ESPN 300, giving the Bulldogs two elite prospects expected to sign during the early signing period.

The offensive line class was already taking shape before his arrival. Four-star tackles Kelsey Adams and Kennedee Jackson are both ranked among ESPN’s top 15 players at their position. With Matthews joining them, Georgia now holds commitments from three of the nation’s top 15 offensive tackles, more than any other program.

Three-star prospects Miller Westerfield, Demar Dotson Jr., Ty Johnson, and Abram Eisenhower provide additional depth.

Matthews also brings championship experience from St. Thomas Aquinas, where he has been a multiyear starter and helped anchor title-winning teams in Florida. His combination of size, experience, and national ranking makes him a valuable addition to Georgia’s future offensive line.

For Texas A&M, losing Matthews represents a significant recruiting setback. He had been one of the Aggies’ highest-rated commitments, and his departure affected their position in the national standings. Rivals’ latest rankings placed Texas A&M behind Miami following the change.

The news comes during a difficult stretch for the Aggies on the field. Their 17-9 loss to South Carolina on November 7 dropped them to 4-5 overall and 1-5 in SEC play. Although Matthews has not publicly connected his decommitment to the team’s struggles, the timing adds another challenge for a program fighting to turn its season around.

Texas A&M still has several highly rated prospects committed, including five-star interior offensive lineman Kennedy Brown and four-star tackles Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson. Keeping those players committed will be important as rival programs continue their recruiting efforts ahead of December.

Five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson is another player attracting attention. He recently visited Notre Dame for its game against Miami, providing another program an opportunity to strengthen its relationship with him.

What Comes Next for Georgia and Texas A&M?

ESPN had Georgia ranked No. 11 nationally before Monday’s announcement. Adding Matthews strengthens an already promising 2027 class and further establishes the Bulldogs’ offensive line as a recruiting priority.

The early signing period runs from December 2 to 4, giving programs time to secure their remaining commitments. Although Matthews has declared his recruitment closed, his pledge will not become official until he signs.

For Texas A&M, the priority is preventing further departures while navigating the remainder of a difficult season. Miami, meanwhile, must shift its attention to other targets after losing out on a highly rated prospect from its own recruiting territory.

Georgia emerges as the biggest winner, taking a five-star offensive tackle from a fellow SEC program while beating Miami for a player the Hurricanes had pursued for months. The Bulldogs have strengthened their 2027 class, while Texas A&M faces another challenge in keeping its remaining recruits on board.

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