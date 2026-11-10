“A Little Nervous”: Yordan Alvarez Opens Up Ahead of AL MVP Announcement as Astros Star Awaits Career-Defining Moment

March 20, 2026, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA: Houston Astros YORDAN ALVAREZ 44 runs to 3rd on an infield ground ball during their spring training game against Miami Marlins at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches West Palm Beach USA – ZUMAc342 20260320_zsp_c342_011 Copyright: xAubrexCyriaquex ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The AL MVP race is down to its three finalists, and the wait for the results can be just as tense as the biggest moments on the diamond. For Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, the process is more nerve-racking, as he stands on the brink of his first individual accolade.

Alvarez will compete for his first AL MVP award with Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. Speaking to MLB.com, Alvarez offered a candid glimpse into his emotions as he waits for his dominant 2026 season to be recognized.

“The last couple of days I’ve been a little nervous. The day is getting close, and it’s very exciting and a little nervous for me,” Alvarez told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

The 29-year-old perhaps delivered the finest offensive campaign of his major league career this season. He also won the AL batting title, finishing ahead of Chandler Simpson (.306).

In 158 games, Alvarez batted .316 with 42 homers, 106 RBIs, and 105 runs. He also recorded 34 doubles while producing a .432 on-base percentage and a .601 slugging percentage. He also leads the American League with a 1.033 OPS.

Alvarez’s consistency was key to his success this season.

His AL Player of the Month honors in March/April and July are a testament to his dominance at the plate. Former AL MVP and Alvarez’s teammate Jose Altuve was also impressed by his performance and consistency.

“It’s crazy, everything he’s doing,” Altuve said, per MLB.com. “He does it over and over. We know he’s going to hit a lot of homers, but when he hits them, we’re still surprised. He’s amazing. He deserves everything that happens to him.”

Alvarez’s season is one of a kind, not only in the numbers but in its rarity.

He became only the third player since 1970 to win an AL batting title while hitting at least 40 home runs. The designated hitter joined the exclusive group of Aaron Judge, who accomplished the same in 2025, and Miguel Cabrera, who did it twice in 2012 and 2013.

“That’s something that I’ve always wanted to do,” he told MLB.com about hitting 40+ homers and winning the batting title. “I feel very proud to be able to do that. In fact, I even told [my teammates] that even though I hit 40 home runs, I think the batting title was something I always wanted, and I feel very proud to be able to do that.”

Moreover, Alvarez also recorded 33 intentional walks, breaking Jeff Bagwell’s franchise record of 27. Bagwell has held the record since 1997. That figure highlighted just how formidable he was to opposing teams this year.

Behind his dominance at the plate, there is also a remarkable comeback story.

A Remarkable Comeback After an Injury-Disrupted 2025

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Alvarez’s 2026 campaign was his ability to remain healthy after an injury-plagued 2025.

The previous season had been frustrating for the Cuban-born slugger. Injuries, including a broken hand and a left ankle sprain, restricted him to just 48 games in 2025. Spending extended periods away from baseball was a significant setback for the player as well as the Houston Astros. He is one of the key offensive pieces in their lineup.

However, Alvarez entered 2026 determined to change that narrative and focused on staying healthy. He recorded a career-high 158 games while recording 692 plate appearances. He also helped the Astros reach the postseason. However, the franchise was swept by the Chicago White Sox in the Wild Card Series.

Alvarez’s commitment translated into a career-best home run total of 42. His ability to combine durability with elite production made the season even more impressive.

Winning the MVP award would place him in an exclusive group within Astros history. Only Jeff Bagwell and Jose Altuve have previously won MVP honors for Houston. Alvarez would become the franchise’s third winner.

For Alvarez, the anticipation is clearly building. His remarkable comeback, career-best power numbers and batting-title-winning season have already made 2026 a memorable year. Now, he is waiting to discover whether it will also become the season in which he receives his first American League MVP award.

The winner will be announced on November 12, with MLB Network scheduled to reveal the results between 6 and 7 p.m. CT.

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