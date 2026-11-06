Lakers Fans Cry Nepotism as Bob Iger’s Son Gets Broadcasting Gig Amid Ongoing Battle for Control of the Franchise

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Nearly three months after Bob Iger and Josh Kushner’s group agreed to acquire the majority stake in Purple and Gold, the deal remains caught up in the Buss family’s legal battle. As the Los Angeles Lakers‘ ownership transition has yet to reach its conclusion, the franchise is already welcoming another member of the new owner’s family into its organization. However, while tensions continue to surround the franchise’s ownership, the Iger family appears to have another reason to celebrate.

Will Iger is taking on a new role with the Lakers, joining the team’s broadcasting crew. The organization announced in a statement on X.

“Will Iger joins the Coachella Valley Lakers as play-by-play announcer after calling games for the Austin Spurs, the NBA G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, during the 2025-26 season. Iger has served as a sports commentator on the Dallas Mavericks’ weekly studio show, ‘The Bounce’ and a play-by-play announcer for San Antonio FC, the Indoor Football League and collegiate athletics at Columbia University and Hofstra University.”

He will work alongside color commentator A.C. Green and handle play-by-play duties for the Coachella Valley Lakers. This isn’t his first experience behind the microphone. He previously worked with the San Antonio Spurs’ G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, and thanked the organization on Instagram for giving him an opportunity to develop his broadcasting skills.

“Austin Spurs has officially come to an end. I had a great year working with @embreemcbuckets and the whole Spurs production crew. Here are some of their best plays of the season with me on the mic..”

However, Will’s appointment is already drawing attention for a reason beyond his broadcasting résumé.

His father is set to become one of the Lakers’ new owners, and the timing has prompted questions about whether family connections played a role in securing the opportunity. The announcement comes at a particularly complicated time for the franchise. Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner agreed to acquire a majority stake from Mark Walter in August, at a reported $12.5 billion valuation. But the ownership transition has also reopened a dispute within the Buss family.

Jeanie Buss, who has served as the Lakers’ governor since her father Jerry Buss’ death in 2013, is fighting her five siblings over the family’s remaining 17.82% stake. The five siblings, Jimmy, Johnny, Jesse, Janie and Joey, voted to include those shares in the proposed transaction with Iger and Kushner. At the center of her argument is the family’s trust agreement.

The legal fight has also become more complicated in recent weeks. On October 16, Janie and Joey Buss asked a judge to dismiss Jeanie’s petition. Their lawyers argued that an earlier court order did not prevent the majority of trustees from voting to sell the family’s shares. They also maintain that the five siblings have the authority to proceed under the trust’s provisions. Meanwhile, Jeanie’s concerns are tied to an important NBA ownership requirement.

The league requires a team governor to hold at least a 15% stake in the franchise. If the Buss family’s entire 17.82% share is sold, she would lose the ownership stake needed to retain that position. The siblings, meanwhile, want to move forward with the sale and divide the proceeds among the six beneficiaries. The next major development is expected on December 8, when the court is scheduled to hear the dispute.

With the Buss family still fighting over its place in the organization, the timing of another prominent family connection entering the Lakers setup has invited scrutiny from fans.

Netizens troll Lakers decision to announce Will Iger

Fans have already seen not just Jeanie Buss but other siblings find a role with the Lakers franchise. Jim Buss was placed in charge of basketball operations despite widespread fan and media criticism. A fan made a sarcastic comment on whether nepotism works.

“It is so inspiring to see someone work so hard to overcome the immense disadvantage of having a billionaire father for a boss.”

For years, Dr. Buss’s younger sons Joey and Jesse Buss ran the Lakers’ scouting and G League operations. And, for netizens, that’s why Bob Iger’s son getting the job with the Lakers G League team felt familiar.

One comment read, “Wonder how he got that job!” And another was “easiest interview of his life.”

Just as Will Iger’s appointment is criticized on social media, Bronny James felt that scrutiny. Many believe the Lakers selected James Jr. only to please LeBron. So, another fan directed a comment at the Igers and also brought in the Bronny situation.

“More nepotism… Hope his son is better at broadcasting than Bronny being a basketball player.”

But not everyone truly believed that only nepotism helped Bob Iger’s son. After all, Will has experience broadcasting games. One fan wrote, “Every parent would give their children opportunities to better themselves if they could.”

The Good news for Kushner and Iger is they have agreed on the outstanding terms of the $12.5 billion deal on October 30. However, the agreement still needs to be signed and approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors before the change in control becomes official. And the Buss family dispute is a separate matter and is not expected to prevent that transaction from moving forward.

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