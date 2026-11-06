WTA Finals’ Prize Money Faces a $5.5 Million Setback as Indian Wells Reshapes Tour Calendar

WTA, Tennis Damen Finals 2025 – Day Five RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA NOVEMBER 5, 2025: The Women s Tennis Association WTA logo is displayed inside King Saud University Indoor Arena during the 2025 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 5, 2025. Riyadh Saudi Arabia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xArturxWidakx originalFilename:widak-wtafinal251105_npw6U.jpg ©IMAGO/NurPhoto

When Elena Rybakina won all five of her matches at the 2025 WTA Finals, the Kazakh earned a cheque of $5.23 million, the largest single-event earnings by an individual player in WTA history. However, should the World No. 1 repeat her on-court heroics this time around at Indian Wells, her pay would be almost $2 million less, as the Tour ends in 2026 with a second visit to Indian Wells this season.

The total prize money for the WTA Finals has taken a massive hit after the event was relocated from Riyadh to Indian Wells this year. While the 2025 edition boasted a total prize pot of $15.5 million, that sum has come down to $10 million for the Indian Wells edition, a $5.5 million pay cut, which is more than a 35 percent reduction.

The overall reduction will have affected each round of play, as well as participation fees for singles and doubles players, with the total amount split 80-20 between the two disciplines. All eight players who have qualified for the event will get a participation fee of $220,000, while getting $230,000 for each round-robin win. That’s a reduction from the $340,000 the players received for participating in the event, and the $355,000 they received for each round-robin win in 2025.

The semifinal and final prizes have taken a big hit as well. The winning semifinalists in 2025 received an additional $1,290,000, which was reduced to $820,000 in 2026. The winner of the final was all set to receive an additional $2.54 million in 2025, whereas this year that amount has shrunk to $1.64 million. Not to mention the doubles players, who had a potential payout of $1.14 million for going undefeated in the event, will be getting $725,000 in 2026.

The relocation to Indian Wells has been the primary driver of these substantial pay cuts. When the event took place in Riyadh, the Saudi Tennis Federation had the backing of the PIF and was able to pay a higher licensing fee to the WTA for hosting the event, which meant that the player prize money was guaranteed sums and was not dependent on ticket sales.

However, Indian Wells is a Tour-level event in and of itself, and the organizers must be cognizant of the market conditions and the sponsorship agreements in place. Ticketing revenues are an important factor to consider as well, and with the tournament coming to California out of season, getting decent crowds might be tricky. The WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells this year offered $9.41 million in prize money for the main draw, which had a much larger field than the one at the WTA Finals.

Not to forget, the WTA needed to find a new venue shortly after prematurely ending its contractual obligations with Riyadh earlier this year, which forced it to accept a lower hosting rights fee, meaning lower prize money. As for the WTA Finals, this is not the first time the event has been moved. The event has struggled to find a stable venue in recent years, having been hosted in Fort Worth in 2022 and Cancun in 2023, before the shift to Riyadh for the 2024 and 2025 editions. Even the stay at Indian Wells is set to be only one year, with the event moving to Charlotte, USA, from next year.

However, even though the prize money has been reduced, there will be no reduction in the players’ motivation, all of whom will look to end their season on a high.

The WTA Finals Has a Mix of Veterans and Newcomers in 2026

The field at the 2026 WTA Finals features an interesting mix of regular faces and newcomers. While the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the event over the last few years, this year also brings newcomers: Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova, and Mirra Andreeva. Not to forget Elina Svitolina, a past champion at this event, making her comeback since 2019.

Most of these players have been resting for the past few weeks, with most of them last playing at either the China Open or the Wuhan Open. Only the top seed, Elena Rybakina, has been in action in recent weeks, as the World No. 1 won the title at the Ningbo Open and competed at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Even though Rybakina has secured the year-end World No.1 ranking, the Kazakh will be motivated to defend her title at the Tour Finals, something Serena Williams last did in 2014, with the event having had ten different winners in its last ten editions.

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