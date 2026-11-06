“I Don't Need a Cut Anymore”: Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Walks Out Mid-Haircut After Miami Barber Demands $1000 Amid Bankruptcy Trial

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Big 12 Media Days Jul 10, 2024 Las Vegas, NV, USA Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium NV USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 202407010_jhp_wb4_0182 ©IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shilo Sanders has been fighting his own problems for a long time, which also includes the $11.89 million debt that Shilo wants to erase through a bankruptcy trial. Amid the hefty debt, Shilo recently live-streamed and turned down a $1,000 haircut.

“I’m done, I don’t need your cut no more,” Shilo said after he asked the barber how much he charged for a cut, to which the barber replied with the amount, $1,000. “I’m done. This should be $500 because I got a half haircut, so we’re good.”

On his YouTube channel, Shilo Sanders shared a video wherein he was seen caught off guard by a $1,000 price tag during a recent barbershop visit. After asking the barber about the cost, the former NFL player decided not to continue with the haircut. He got up from his chair and started to leave after hearing the price. Shilo even argued that he should pay $500 for the work already done, saying he had received only half the service.

No doubt, Sanders has often shared glimpses of his grooming routine, from trips to the braider to barbershop visits for a fresh fade and lineup. Along with his brother Shedeur Sanders, he has also been involved in events celebrating barber culture.

On the other hand, Shilo is already going through a massive debt. The bankruptcy trial comes after a lawsuit that was filed against Shilo in 2016 by his former school’s security guard, John Darjean. Darjean accused Shilo of permanently damaging his spine on September 17, 2015, after the two got into a scuffle as Darjean tried to confiscate Shilo’s phone.

The story that could’ve been straightforward grew more twisted when Darjean argued that Shilo’s father, Deion, had asked him to confiscate Shilo’s phone because Deion didn’t want Shilo to talk to his mother. A trial for the case took place in 2022 in Dallas, and Darjean won by default judgment, as Shilo failed to appear for the proceedings.

As a result, Darjean was also awarded an amount of $11.89 million from Shilo, which Shilo refused to pay and instead filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in October 2023 to erase the debt. But how did the lawsuit reach the bankruptcy trial, even though the judge who presided over the trial in 2022 found that “Shilo Sanders did in fact cause physical harm and injuries to John Darjean” by assaulting him?

Two words play an important role in considering whether a bankruptcy trial is fair or not. According to Section 523 of the bankruptcy law, Shilo owes Darjean the pending amount if the debt stems from a “willful and malicious injury.” Since these words were missing from the 2022 judgment, Shilo’s bankruptcy was fair and legal.

But now, the trial has taken yet another turn. While a verdict in the five-day trial was expected after November 16, Judge Michael E. Romero has pushed the deadline to December 21, as Darjean’s lawyer requested more time to produce the written transcript of the trial held from August 31 to September 4.

The trial, which was held to determine whether Shilo’s actions were willful and malicious, has now been put on hold. The judge had earlier explained that the written closings are important from both parties, as providing a trail of evidence makes the case “a little easier to deal with.”

The judge also noted in the pretrial order that it is “the practice of this Court to request the parties to provide written closings, with legal authority and citations to the trial record.”

While Shilo waits for the bankruptcy trial verdict, his father and two-time Super Bowl champion Deion said in late August that he prayed people could witness “what really transpired” in the physical altercation. Deion also said that he is going to “forgive you for your judgment,” referring to people who have judged Shilo based on the trial and the lawsuit.

While Shilo deals with the debt, he has shifted to making music, releasing the track “Go Out Swinging,” whose name is inspired by the infamous physical altercation between him and Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson in August 2025, which also became a core reason for him being waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For now, Shilo waits for the verdict, with new reports suggesting that it could stretch to January next year, as the verdict date is already close to the Christmas holidays.

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The post “I Don't Need a Cut Anymore”: Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Walks Out Mid-Haircut After Miami Barber Demands $1000 Amid Bankruptcy Trial appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.