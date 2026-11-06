WNBA, Aneesah Morrow & Others React After Angel Reese Returns to LSU for Heroes' Welcome, Halftime Honor

Golden State Valkyries v Atlanta Dream ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 29: Angel Reese 5 of the Atlanta Dream shoots the ball in the third quarter during Game Six of the 2026 WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA Finals between Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on October 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta State Farm Arena GA United States Copyright: xAndrewxJ.xClark/ISIxPhotosx 10184 ©IMAGO/ISI Photos

Angel Reese may have lost the WNBA Finals, but for Kim Mulkey, Reese will always be a “winner.” On Thursday, Baton Rouge welcomed the “Bayou Barbie” as the LSU took on the Texas Southern. LSU previously announced a special halftime recognition for Reese after an incredible season in the WNBA, where she finished as the Defensive Player of the Year and led the Atlanta Dream to their first WNBA Finals in 13 years.

Reese made the special walk down the court at the game’s start alongside Kim Mulkey. Her and Mulkey were later joined by Verge Ausberry for the halftime presentation, and Reese received a standing ovation from the crowd. Reese got the flowers from Mulkey, literally and figuratively, as she waved to the cheering fans. The basketball world wasted no time reacting to this development, with theWNBA liking the clip posted by LSU. Other notable players, like Aneesah Morrow, also showed their appreciation by liking the post.

After being mocked at the Valkyries’ victory parade, it was an altogether different sight as LSU welcomed Reese with open arms, highlighting why the Dream star has such a special place in her heart for her alma mater. Reese’s two-year tenure at LSU was highlighted by the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament Final, where the Tigers defeated Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85. The outcome secured LSU’s first national championship in Division I women’s basketball.

After earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, Angel Reese was named the 2024 SEC Player of the Year. She led the conference in scoring and rebounding for two consecutive seasons. In 67 total games for LSU, she recorded double-digit points in every contest, averaging20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds per game while totaling 61 double-doubles.

For Reese fans, it’s a welcome sign to see her out in public, having recently announced that she will take a six-month break.

Reese concluded the 2026 season as the first player in WNBA history to surpass 500 total rebounds while registering more than 30 double-doubles.

She averaged 16.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in the regular season and led the Dream to a 30-14 record, securing the fourth seed for the team.

In the playoffs, Angel Reese picked up where she left off, averaging 16.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game. Her record-breaking spree continued in the postseason as well, as Reese established the WNBA record for the most points scored by a center in a single postseason, totaling 185 points across 11 games.

Reese also became the player with the most rebounds in her first playoff run, which was not surprising at this point. She finished with 120 rebounds in 11 games. Beyond her rebounding volume, Reese showed that her game is not one-dimensional, as she recorded 30 assists to set the WNBA record for a center in their debut playoff appearance. Her distribution rate of 2.7 assists per game remained consistent with her regular-season metrics.

While a consistent criticism of Angel Reese’s game has been her shooting, or more appropriately, the lack of efficient shooting, she surprised everyone by making 10 three-pointers during the Dream’s 11 postseason games, which is a record for a center on her first playoff run.

In Game 2 of the Finals, Angel Reese led the Atlanta Dream to a 79–65 victory and, in the process, became only the third player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in a Finals game. Reese also became the youngest player ever to record at least 30 points and 15+ rebounds in a WNBA Finals game.

While she may not have scored more than 15 points in the last four games of the Finals, at just 24 years old, there is plenty of time for Reese and this Atlanta Dream team to bring that elusive title home. With most of their core squad intact for the coming season, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Reese and Co. mount another deep postseason run.

One thing is clear, though: whether Angel Reese wins any individual or team titles, LSU will be the one place where she will always be welcome.

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