“Definitely Crossed the Line”: Former Ravens Coach Issues Apology to Liam Coen for Disrespecting Jaguars HC on Pat McAfee’s Show

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine Feb 25, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis Scouting Combine Indiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250225_jhp_al2_0019 ©IMAGO/Imagn Images

Back in January 2025, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen attempted to get into the team spirit by opening his introductory speech with “Duvaal!” The team chant sounded rather awkward, and since then, Coen has been made fun of plenty of times for the moment. However, on The Pat McAfee Show, former Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Chuck Pagano took things a bit too far.

Of course, as a former Ravens coach, Pagano had to choose Baltimore for the win in the Week 9 Thursday Night Football clash with the Jags. To establish his support for his former team, he even left the set moments before and returned with a Ravens sweatshirt on, before hyping up the Ravens.

But in his rant, Pagano had his hands behind his ears to mock Liam Coen, along with an unsavory attempt at mimicking the latter’s viral moment. Pagano had to issue an apology.

“Definitely crossed the line today,” Pagano apologized after a fan called him out on X for disrespecting Coen. “Have mad respect for Coach Coen and what he’s doing in Jacksonville. That was wrong I own that. My apologies to Coach and all who watch. I will be better…on that note I’m still riding with the Ravens +10.”

Even Pat McAfee knew that Pagano made a mistake with his mockery.

“That is a bad decision,” McAfee said as he interrupted the former Ravens defensive coordinator. “Get him off the tight. Jesus. It’s disrespectful at this point.”

Pagano quickly apologized, saying he didn’t mean anything by his mockery. But McAfee knew that “Liam Coen heard that.”

Luckily for him, Liam Coen was busy taking care of business against the Ravens. And the very chant Pagano made fun of ended up casting a bad light on him, as Jacksonville humbled Baltimore 33-10.

Liam Coen once explained why he might have made the mistake in the first place

Coen’s “Duvaal” makes for meme-worthy content whenever it becomes relevant. A rather hilarious point to note is the way his eyebrows rose as he said it. It’s usually looked back at with harmless humor; Liam Coen himself can’t help but talk about it with a smile. On The Pivot Podcast, the Jaguars head coach tried to some damage control as to how he might have ended up making the gaffe.

“I think it’s just the North East [in me],” he said. “Also, I was coming from Tampa, to Kentucky, I had like a fake southern [accent]. … [Like a] southern twang added to it, ’cause we’re almost South Georgia, you know what I mean?

“I didn’t even think about it twice,” he added, before also admitting he had no idea what Duval really means. He thought it was a city, and did not know that it was literally the team’s main chant.

In Coen’s defense, he was hired as the Jaguars’ head coach on 24th January 2025, and took the stage for his introductory press conference less than five days afterward. That’s quite a short time for him to learn everything about the team. But the minute he uttered the word, the hall broke into a couple of laughs.

Since then, Coen has leaned into the spirit of the Jags’ war cry, and has created a legitimate contender out of the team.

Liam Coen has been told to lean into the team chant, but he might not escape being mocked ever in the future

Back in August 2025, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni advised Coen to use the awkwardness of the “Duuuval” rally cry as fuel while settling into the new role.

“I spoke to Nick Sirianni at the owners’ meetings. Obviously everybody in the world was busting my chops about the (introductory) press conference,” Coen said on The Pat McAfee Show back in 2025. “Totally acceptable and understandable. But what was cool was Nick Sirianni grabbed me at the owners meetings—never met him before—and was like, ‘Dude, use that. Use it as fuel. Your players will rally. They get scrutinized all the time in the media. And so when their coach does own that. Use it. Take it and ultimately, just be yourself.’”

However, the gag has probably become niche lore for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Former Michigan defensive standout Mason Graham, when appearing for a meeting with Coen and Co. during the 2025 Combine, harmlessly mocked the head coach with his rendition of “Duval.” Per Graham, who is now with the Cleveland Browns, the entire room laughed along.

Well, Liam Coen can always show his impressive record as the Jaguars’ young head coach, now standing at 19-6 with the team following the victory over the Ravens. Much to Chuck Pagano’s dismay, it was the awkward coach who had the last laugh.

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The post “Definitely Crossed the Line”: Former Ravens Coach Issues Apology to Liam Coen for Disrespecting Jaguars HC on Pat McAfee’s Show appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.