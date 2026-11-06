Calls Grow for Ravens to Bring Back Diego Pavia as Joe Fagnano Struggles Amid QB Injury Crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602272726 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

The Week 9 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars turned into a nightmare for the Baltimore Ravens. Through the first three quarters, the Ravens failed to score even one touchdown. They had only three points while the Jaguars led the game by 17 points. That prompted Skip Bayless and many others to imagine the game with Diego Pavia on the roster.

“If Diego Pavia were starting tonight at QB for the Ravens, they’d have a much better chance of winning,” Bayless noted on X.

Meanwhile, Ravens emergency starter Joe Fagnano entered the night already banged up after sustaining a right ankle injury from a hit by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver in the previous week. The fans even spotted Fagnano with a knee brace on during the practice sessions. Of course, the NFL community was already wondering about his health even before the game began.

The Ravens are actually going through a quarterback crisis. They lost Lamar Jackson to the sidelines because of a thumb injury that will require surgery. Later on, Tyler Huntley injured his toe and moved to the injured reserve list. That’s what forced Fagnano to the frontline against the Jaguars.

But according to many, things would have been different had the Ravens decided to keep Pavia. The Ravens initially signed Pavia to a three-year undrafted free agent contract back in April 2026. However, in July, they waived him to make space on the roster. With his collegiate record of 766 completions for 10,255 yards and 88 touchdowns, the rookie quarterback would have been an asset for the Ravens’ struggling quarterback room.

But according to Tennessee Titans beat writer Terry McCormick, Pavia would have been better than Fagnano, even though he’s just 5-foot-10, weighing about 207 pounds.

“Even with his size limitations, I find it hard to believe that Diego Pavia wouldn’t be more productive for the Ravens than this Fagnano guy has been tonight,” McCormick wrote on X.

After Skip Bayless moved in with the fantasy of having Pavia in Baltimore, many fans came in and aligned with his take.

“Where is Diego Pavia when you need him #RavensFlock

#ravens,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, many others stood against that notion. It’s worth noting that Fagnano isn’t a flashy quarterback. But Fagnano’s strong 2025 season (69% completion, 28 TDs, 1 INT) contrasts with his Week 9 performance against Jacksonville. While Pavia’s numbers are better with a 70.6% completion rate and 29 touchdowns, he threw eight interceptions.

“Diego Pavia would’ve had 3 INTs right now,” one fan commented. “Joe Fagnano is 10x the QB that midget is,” another fan added.

The Thursday night game against the Jaguars exposed the grim reality of Baltimore’s quarterback crisis. Until their star quarterback Lamar Jackson returns, the Ravens’ offense will likely stay in survival mode.

Trending Articles

The post Calls Grow for Ravens to Bring Back Diego Pavia as Joe Fagnano Struggles Amid QB Injury Crisis appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.