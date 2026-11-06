Injury Update: Ohio State Freshman Ruled Out for Oregon Game

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Ohio State Defense press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz A detailed view of the Ohio State Buckeyes logo at a press conference prior to the Rose Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx ImagexofxSportx iosphotos260350 ©IMAGO/Newscom World

Ohio State can’t afford another defensive collapse after its humiliating 30-18 loss to USC. But with Oregon coming to Columbus, Ryan Day has another personnel issue to manage. Sophomore safety Deshawn Stewart has been ruled out, adding to the Buckeyes’ secondary depth concerns just as their College Football Playoff hopes face a crucial test.

Fortunately, Thursday’s injury update wasn’t entirely bad news. Starting nickelback Jay Timmons is expected to return after missing three of Ohio State’s previous four games, while left tackle Ian Moore could also be available against the Ducks.

“Thursday availability report for Ohio State vs. Oregon. The only change for the Buckeyes is that SAF Deshawn Stewart is listed as out. No changes for Oregon,” analyst Bill Landis wrote on X.

Stewart was the only player added to Ohio State’s out list Thursday, although his absence isn’t entirely new. The sophomore safety was also ruled out against USC on October 31 before appearing on the latest Oregon report. The former four-star recruit did not appear in a game during his freshman season in 2025.

This year, Stewart has played just 17 snaps across three appearances, recording one tackle against Kent State on September 19. He also saw limited action against Illinois and Iowa. While his absence isn’t expected to force a major lineup change, it further reduces Ohio State’s depth at safety.

The Buckeyes know how quickly injuries can disrupt their defensive backfield. Safeties Leroy Roker III and Brenten “Inky” Jones were also unavailable against USC, while starting nickelback Jay Timmons missed the matchup because of a lingering hamstring injury.

When Timmons exited against Indiana in the fourth quarter, Jermaine Mathews Jr. shifted inside to nickelback, while Cam Calhoun replaced him at outside cornerback. Calhoun subsequently struggled against Indiana receiver Nick Marsh, exposing the challenges of the reshuffled lineup.

The problems became more apparent against USC, which burned Ohio State for a 69-yard touchdown pass to Trent Mosley and another 70-yard completion to Mark Bowman. With Oregon’s passing attack awaiting them, getting Timmons back could prove crucial.

The freshman aggravated his hamstring injury against Indiana after recording seven tackles, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Day expressed optimism about his recovery during Wednesday’s media availability.

“We’ll have to see how the next 48 hours go, but he’s had two good days of practice here, so that would really inject a lot for us in the back end,” Day said. “We miss him when he’s not out there.”

Timmons, one of 14 semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, is absent from the latest injury report. Defensive tackle Eddrick Houston is also expected to return after exiting the USC game with an injury.

While Ohio State is getting healthier defensively, its quarterback situation remains a serious concern. Julian Sayin is still sidelined after suffering a right elbow fracture during the Buckeyes’ 19-15 victory over Indiana on October 17. Sayin underwent surgery to repair the fracture, and Day indicated Thursday that a return is not imminent.

“This thing looks to be healing. It’s not gonna be next week or next month, it’s gonna take some time, but I think certainly for the long term, we feel like we’re on a good track here,” Day said during his radio appearance.

Freshman Luke Fahey is expected to make his second consecutive start after completing 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown against USC, without throwing an interception. Redshirt freshman Tavien St. Clair is expected to serve as his backup.

Protecting Fahey will be crucial against Oregon, particularly with left tackle Ian Moore still questionable after exiting the USC game late. Senior Austin Siereveld, who recently returned after missing two games because of illness, is the likely replacement if Moore cannot play.

“I think he’ll be available to play. So that’s good. It gives us some flexibility,” Day said of Moore.

Running back Ja’Kobi Jackson also remains unavailable following surgery for a Lisfranc foot injury. He hopes to return for the regular-season finale against Michigan, leaving Bo Jackson to continue handling much of the rushing workload.

Meanwhile, wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Brock Boyd, along with linebacker Eli Lee, are questionable. Receiver Devin McCuin, who was banged up against USC, does not appear on the report. Ohio State’s other confirmed absences include offensive lineman Jaxon Powell and tight end Max LeBlanc.

Oregon will miss leading rusher Jordon Davison

Oregon has its own injury problems heading into Columbus, starting with freshman running back Jordon Davison. The Ducks’ leading rusher suffered a lower-body injury against Northwestern and has been ruled out for Saturday.

Davison has recorded 439 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 91 carries this season, making his absence a significant setback for Oregon’s ground attack. However, freshman Brandon Smith has already shown he can contribute. Smith rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries against Northwestern, providing a spark during the Ducks’ second-half comeback.

The Ducks will also be without starting quarterback Dante Moore, who is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of a concussion. In his place, former Ohio State commit and Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will face the program he once planned to join.

Raiola enters the matchup with momentum after throwing for 336 yards and three touchdowns in Oregon’s 34-26 victory over Northwestern. His performance suggests the Ducks’ passing attack remains dangerous despite losing Moore.

Oregon will also be missing wide receiver Messiah Hampton and tight end Andrew Olesh. Hampton has recorded 18 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns this season, while Jamari Johnson remains an established option at tight end.

Other players ruled out include offensive linemen Trent Ferguson and Dave Iuli, linebacker Brayden Platt, defensive lineman Matthew Johnson, and defensive back Aaron Flowers.

However, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan could provide a much-needed boost. He is listed as probable after missing six consecutive games with a broken foot sustained during warmups ahead of Oregon’s September 18 matchup against Portland State.

Before the injury, McClellan recorded seven receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown across two games. His potential return would give Raiola another receiving option with Hampton unavailable.

Oregon’s Thursday report remained unchanged from Wednesday, leaving both teams awaiting further updates on their questionable players.

Under the Big Ten’s availability reporting protocol, teams issue reports Wednesday through Friday before releasing a final update approximately two hours before kickoff.

Ohio State and Oregon will meet Saturday, November 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbus, with CBS broadcasting the matchup. For Ryan Day, the challenge is clear: prevent another defensive breakdown while finding enough offense to keep the Buckeyes’ playoff hopes alive.

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