Al Michaels Under Fire as Fans Call for Retirement Over Major Broadcasting Error During Jaguars-Ravens Clash

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 06: The Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football Logo on display prior to NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos on October 06, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver CO. Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Broncos Icon100622037 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

While the Jacksonville Jaguars clashed with the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 9 game, Al Michaels drew attention to himself for all the wrong reasons. The Thursday Night Football broadcaster made a significant error while talking about Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Needless to say, the fans weren’t forgiving.

“Back in 2001, Trevor Lawrence was your number one overall draft pick,” Michaels said on the Week 9 broadcast. “Last week against the Colts was already his 15th career game with three or more touchdown passes, the most in Jaguars history.”

The fans didn’t take long to bash Michaels’ mistake. After all, the Jaguars selected Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is only in his sixth NFL season this year. However, Lawrence did play his 15th career game with at least three touchdown passes in Week 8, per StatMuse, surpassing Blake Bortles for the most in franchise history.

Yet, when Michaels’ words traveled to social media, fans began to slam the Prime Video broadcaster for the mistake. Many even asked him to consider retirement.

“he’s so washed plz retire …and enjoy the rest of your life legend,” one fan wrote. “He needs to retire. He’s too old to be calling games frfr,” another fan added. “Retire Al Michaels,” one more fan wrote in the comments.

What makes Michaels’ claim even more troublesome is that Lawrence would have been just two years old during the 2001 NFL Draft. He was born on October 6, 1999.

“Per Al Michaels, Trevor Lawrence was the number one overall in 2001. We signed him when he was 2,” one fan noted. “Did I just hear Al Michaels say that the Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence in 2001? That would have made him a year and half old on draft day,” one more fan added.

Meanwhile, some fans decided to bring Tom Brady into the picture. The seven-time Super Bowl winner played a total of 23 seasons in the league. But according to Michaels, 27-year-old Trevor Lawrence has more experience than Brady.

“damn trevor lawrence has been around a long time, according to Al Michaels,” a fan commented. “Tom Brady has nothing on this 25 year veteran SMH.”

But that’s not the only mistake that Michaels made during the broadcast of the Jaguars-Ravens game. He also implied that Jake Moody played for the Green Bay Packers during the 2025 season. That prompted a few fans to correct the broadcaster on X. After all, the Ravens kicker has never played for the Packers.

The back-to-back blunders certainly don’t do Michaels any favors. Instead, they made for unintentional comedy on the live broadcast. For a growing number of Prime Video viewers, it may finally be time for the 81-year-old legend to pass the microphone.

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