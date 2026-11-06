WTA Finals Ditches Longtime Tradition As Speculations Emerge Around Elina Svitolina-Mirra Andreeva Tension

RECORD DATE NOT STATED 2026 China Open Womens Singles final Mirra Andreeva of the Russia in action against Zheng Qinwen of China during their Womens Singles final match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, 11 October 2026. Photo by Peter Li/Nexpher Images BEIJING ©IMAGO/Nexpher Images

For years, the WTA Finals has opened with the same grand picture. The eight qualifiers surround the trophy wearing matching outfits, smiling at the camera, prior to a week of competing for the trophy. This year, that photo will not take place.

The WTA confirmed that it will instead unveil individual portraits of each qualifier on Friday, November 6. The tour described it as “a fresh, personality-driven approach” designed to “celebrate each qualifier’s individuality, personal style and unique story.” The complete set will be released on the WTA’s digital and social platforms. The announcement gave no other reason for the change, and the WTA has not said why the group shot was dropped.

But that hasn’t deterred people from reading between the lines. Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed to the most likely explanation on X.

“A group photo would’ve been off the table because of Svitolina’s longstanding refusal to pose for photos with Russians or Belarusians since the invasion began,” he wrote.

He also pushed back at people criticizing the Ukrainian for it, noting that Ukraine is still under constant duress. Russian outlet Championat went further, reporting that Elina Svitolina had refused to pose with Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka and that this led to the decision. The WTA has not verified that account, and its statement said it did not include any indication of a disagreement between players.

TORONTO, ON – AUGUST 12: Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after winning the second set during her Semi-final match of the WTA, Tennis Damen National Bank Open tournament on August 12, 2026 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, ON, Canada Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: AUG 12 National Bank Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2608120158

Since the tension started building in Ukraine in 2022, Svitolina has declined to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents. In 2023, she asked the WTA to make sure Ukrainian players’ decision was respected, and the tour began displaying a message on scoreboards explaining it.

The last Ukrainian to qualify for the event was Svitolina herself, back in 2019, so the event does not have the experience to deal with this situation before.

Svitolina won the title in 2018 and returns after seven years away, while Andreeva is making her debut. The draw has made sure the issue will not disappear once the portraits are out.

Svitolina, Andreeva and Sabalenka share the same group

The singles field has been split into two groups for the event, which runs from November 8 to 15 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Svitolina, Andreeva and Sabalenka are all in Group 2, alongside Karolina Muchova.

In the round-robin format, every player in a group faces the other three, so Svitolina is guaranteed to meet both Andreeva and Sabalenka before the semifinals.

Svitolina and Andreeva have already faced each other twice, and both games saw the events following the last point make headlines. On the same courts that will host the Finals, Andreeva defeated the 32-year-old at the 2025 Indian Wells quarterfinals in straight sets and later claimed her second WTA 1000 title.

Asked beforehand about facing Svitolina, the Russian admitted it was “not easy,” adding, “I just try not to think about it. I just try to focus on my game.”

2026 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship semifinals Mirra Andreeva of Russia in action while playing with Andrey Rublev of Russia during the semifinal round of the Mixed Doubles Championship against Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik of Czechia at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 26 August 2026. FLUSHING MEADOWS NEW YORK UNITED STATES PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xSARAHxYENESELx

Their first meeting took place at the start of this year in Melbourne, which Svitolina won easily 6-2, 6-4. After the match, Andreeva walked straight to the chair umpire rather than the net for the mandatory handshake and was booed off the court as she left the Rod Laver Arena. However, she had respected Svitolina’s position.

There has been constant speculation over Andreeva changing nationality as well. The 19-year-old lives and trains in France, and recently there have been a few top-tier Russian players who have changed their nationality since the situation began.

Sabalenka was part of the same storyline in Melbourne. Four days later in the semifinals, she defeated Svitolina 6-2, 6-3, and was instructed before the contest that no handshake would be allowed. The aim was to avoid a repeat of the booing Andreeva had received.

“It’s their decision, and I respect that,” Sabalenka said afterwards. Organisers in Indian Wells may need to borrow from that approach next week.

The Ukrainian and the Russian kick-start their campaign against each other. Svitolina has had a remarkable season, 46-14, with titles in Auckland and Rome, and reached the Australian Open semifinals. Andreeva, now a career-high No. 3, won her first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and shares the most match wins on tour this year at 50.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka lost her world No. 1 crown to Elena Rybakina at the US Open but completed the Sunshine Double and reached two Grand Slam finals this season. Group 1 features Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Linda Noskova.

The tension has begun before a single ball has been struck at Indian Wells, and it will be reflected when the matches begin as well. WTA has framed the portraits as a way for fans to see each player differently, but everyone loved the group photoshoot, portraying the event as larger than life.

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