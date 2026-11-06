Josh Jacobs Issues Statement Over Game Time Concerns After Recent Allegations

Josh Jacobs from Alabama State holds up a jersey after being picked 24th over all by the Oakland Raiders in the 2019 NFL American Football Herren USA Draft in Nashville, Tennessee on April 25, 2019. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY JPS20190425051 JOHNxSOMMERSxII ©imago images / UPI Photo

TheGreen Bay Packers are trying to keep Josh Jacobs available as they go through the second half of the 2026 season, but his off-field situation is still under scrutiny. He has finally returned to action after missing the first six games, only to face new accusations.

“It’s one of those things for me where it’s like, it really feels like an attack on me and who I am and my character,” Jacobs said, speaking to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky on Wednesday, November 4. “And at the end of the day, there’s a lot of stuff being said about me that’s completely false — like, completely made up, and it’s like people just run with it. And I can’t change that.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s like, OK, all I can do is try to be who I am and try not to let the negative moments change who I am. And that was the biggest thing for me throughout this whole process. I didn’t want to go to a place where I felt like I was closed off, and I’m angry all the time because of what’s going on in my life.”

Jacobs opened up about the personal impact the controversy had on him and how it affected his reputation. He was frustrated about the claims spread about him and explained why he doesn’t want the situation to change his personality.

The running back believes he has lost a lot of time, and is leaving the final decision to the league. On the other hand, the league’s investigation is still ongoing, which means a decision has not been made yet.

The controversy started with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, which released records on October 30, including complaints from three other women who reported on Jacobs in 2021 and 2022. The claims were brought to light when the authorities were investigating a separate May 2026 incident involving his girlfriend.

Jacobs was arrested on May 26, three days after the incident was reported. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property on September 10. The league put him on the Commissioner Exempt List after the charges, holding him back from playing or practicing during the Packers’ first six games.

Jacobs returned in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions and played in the last two games too. But the newly released police records alerted the NFL to review the additional allegations as part of its ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Jacobs’ lawyers have disagreed with the claims, describing them as old, hearsay, and easily disproven. They also noted that their client has substantial evidence supporting him.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur has mentioned that the franchise expects the running back to stay on the roster while the league completes the process. Green Bay is not making any immediate roster decisions and prefers to depend on the NFL.

Since returning, Jacobs has recorded 32 carries for 75 rushing yards and a touchdown, with 11 receptions for 68 yards, and two receiving touchdowns across his two games. His return has given QB Jordan Love another reliable offensive weapon as the Packers look to maintain their consistency.

As the investigation continues, Jacobs’ availability still depends on how the league handles the allegations.

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