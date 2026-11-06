Bronny James Faces Setback As Lakers Take Surprising Decision Days After JJ Redick's Warning to Lakers Bench

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JJ Redick’s 180 on giving his starters a rest in one game nearly cost him a win. He then showed that his faith in his reserve unit is shaky. That’s how Bronny James became the face of the Los Angeles Lakers’ bench’s almost-collapse. While most fans and analysts felt he should be traded or waived, the team has reacted by sending him back to G League purgatory.

The Lakers formally assigned the third-year guard, along with 2026 first-round pick Cameron Carr, to their G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers. They’ll immediately jump into work as the G League season begins on Friday with the season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

To balance the roster depth for Friday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers recalled Adou Thiero from the G League.

For Bronny, a G League assignment isn’t new, having spent a significant chunk there in his first two seasons. Yet the move adds a bold underline to his future just days after a dramatic finish against the Toronto Raptors left Lakers head coach JJ Redick furious over his reserve unit’s performance. Following the Lakers’ 131-125 win, Redick dropped a stark public ultimatum regarding bench minutes.

During Sunday night’s game, the Lakers held a comfortable 124–109 cushion with under two minutes remaining against Toronto. Redick emptied his bench with a degree of confidence that the game was in the bag.

However, the reserve group collapsed under full-court pressure, turning the ball over repeatedly, including an inbounds giveaway by James. Redick was forced to reinsert startersLuka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and Matisse Thybulle to save the game.

The unplanned move was most obvious in a viral clip of Austin Reaves, who had just sat down hoping to enjoy the closing minutes on the sidelines, scrambling to get his signature headband and re-enter the game.

In his postgame press conference, Redick made no secret of his frustration with the bench unit’s lack of execution.

“I won’t make that mistake again,” Redick warned. “I’ll leave the guys in. You gotta play to the final buzzer, and if guys are not ready to play, then I just won’t put them in.”

The assignment was part of the Lakers’ broader roster management strategy to provide extended playing time for young players, not a direct disciplinary response to the Raptors game.

While Redick acknowledged that the reserves were thrust into a chaotic situation against Toronto’s aggressive press, the coach’s frustration signaled a shrinking window of tolerance for mistakes on a contending roster.

For Bronny, who has played just under 12 total minutes across five games this season, the late-game turnoverignited a fresh wave of social media criticism.

Fans on social media questioned the Lakers’ offseason decision to retain James while waiving wing Dalton Knecht, especially after Knecht’s stunning Knicks debut. Kwame Brown openly blamed LeBron James and questioned the NBA’s stance on nepotism over Bronny’s continued spot on the 15-man roster.

After that game, Bronny, along with Jaden Hardy, became the subject of trade and waiver rumors. The Lakers, however, fell back on their old habits.

The reassignment to the Coachella Valley Lakers, the franchise’s rebranded G League affiliate playing its inaugural season at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, is designed to provide both James and Carr with meaningful extended playing time.

Carr, the No. 24 overall pick out of Baylor, has logged just four minutes in his NBA career after returning from an oblique strain, while James is averaging barely a minute this season.

While James’ $2.3 million contract remains fully guaranteed through the 2026–27 season, media analysts have noted that his pathway back to JJ Redick’s regular rotation requires a fundamental rebuild of trust.

Writers at LakeShowLife pointed to Miami Heat point guard Davion Mitchell as a potential blueprint for James, emphasizing that the 6’2 guard must lean heavily into his “jumper, playmaking, defense, and decision-making” rather than trying to press offensively.

As the Coachella Valley Lakers tip off their campaign in Palm Desert, James faces a critical developmental stretch to prove he can execute high-pressure roles and earn his way back onto the floor in Los Angeles.

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