Steve Sarkisian Hit With Another Major Injury Blow as Second Texas Starter Ruled Out for Season

Steve Sarkisian ©Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas can’t catch a break. Running back Hollywood Smothers is done for the year with a torn MCL, and he is the second Longhorns starter, after left tackle Trevor Goosby, to be ruled out for the season. The news comes as No. 7 Texas sits at 6-2, with losses to Oklahoma and Florida that have already put the playoff path on thin ice. Steve Sarkisian now has to chase a spot in the bracket with a thinner backfield and a trip to Missouri on Saturday.

Smothers got hurt in the second half of Texas’ 31-3 win over Mississippi State on October 31. He took a hard hit, sat on the turf holding his left knee, and needed trainers to help him off. Smothers had four carries for minus-6 yards at that point, and Texas was up 24-3. On Thursday, Smothers was reported with a torn MCL, and On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the season-ending diagnosis.

Texas has already ruled him out for Missouri in Wednesday’s SEC availability report, so Saturday was never going to happen. The bigger question is the rest of the schedule. LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M follow, and three of the last four games are on the road.

Smothers missed the Tennessee game with a lower-body issue, sat out Ole Miss on October 24, and played in just six games. Smothers finished with 69 carries for 283 yards and two touchdowns, 4.1 yards per carry, plus 10 catches for 79 yards and a score.

At NC State last year, he ran for 939 yards at 5.9 per carry and made first-team All-ACC. His standout performance in burnt orange came against Ohio State, when he ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including the game-winning 1-yard leap that helped his team make a 24-23 comeback.

Texas is averaging 135.4 rushing yards a game, 13th in the SEC, so there is little room to lose anybody.

“Graceson Littleton didn’t finish the game, Cam Coleman didn’t finish the game, Kade Phillips didn’t finish the game, Hollywood Smothers didn’t finish the game, Ryan Wingo didn’t finish the game,” Sarkisian said after the Mississippi State win. “The severity of all those guys is unknown at the moment. … That recovery has to start now for a lot of these guys.”

Raleek Brown takes over as the lead back with 92 carries, 452 yards and five touchdowns, 4.9 per carry. He ran for 157 yards on 23 carries against Ole Miss. Michael Terry III (104 yards on 22 carries) and freshman Derrek Cooper (103 on 29) split the backup work, and Terry looks like the No. 2. Texas can find carries. It is the rest of the injury list that has the staff worried.

A long list of injuries for Texas

Offensive tackle Trevor Goosby is out for the year, and edge rusher Richard Wesley and tight end Nick Townsend are out on Saturday. Horns247 reports Townsend is done for the season as well, with five more starters being questionable.

Edge Colin Simmons, who leads the nation with 10.5 sacks, is nursing an ankle injury. Receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman and cornerbacks Graceson Littleton and Kade Phillips are also on the list.

“I think we’re built for this type of stuff; we know how to do it,” Sarkisian said, according to Zion Trammel of Sports Illustrated. “Obviously, we’ll be under-manned Saturday, but I have no doubt in my mind that the group taking the field on Saturday will be ready to play.”

Texas is a 2.5-point favorite, and ESPN’s FPI gives the Longhorns a 64.5% shot at the playoff. Missouri is also 6-2, and if the Longhorns lose, they would need to win out against LSU, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

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