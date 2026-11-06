Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy Amid Multi-Million-Dollar Debt From Legal Disputes

August 22, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice 4 warms up before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason football game against the Chicago Bearsat GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. /CSM Kansas City United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250822_zma_c04_022 Copyright: xDavidxSmithx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

A high-speed car crash, an assault lawsuit, and mounting legal fees. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is fighting battles far bigger than any secondary on the gridiron. While injuries have already stalled his 2026 season, the 26-year-old playmaker is now facing a massive financial reckoning off the field.

“Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice filed for bankruptcy in federal court Wednesday, claiming he has more than $3.45 million in debts, according to federal court records,” reported Nate Taylor and Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “Rice, who filed in the Northern District of Texas bankruptcy court, claimed more than $2.1 million of his debts are tied to varying plaintiffs suing him in civil litigation that have either been settled or are awaiting trial.”

Right now, Rice is carrying a burden of more than $3.45 million. The wide receiver has listed his assets at exactly $677,054, far less than what he still owes, with his debts listed at around $3.45 million. As court records show, a large part of his debt, more than $2.1 million out of the $3.45 million total, is tied to his legal cases.

One incident dates back to March 2024, when he was clocked driving his Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph on an expressway before crashing into the center median wall and causing a collision involving four other vehicles. He was sidelined for the first six games of the 2025 season because of this.

Kathryn Kuykendall, the woman who was in the Uber that was struck by Rice’s car, and the wide receiver agreed on a $1 million civil settlement in April 2025. But as reported by NBC DFW in July 2025, Rice did not pay the amount.

“As the first payment came due, we got the call that Rashee wasn’t going to be able to pay. No money. Nil, as in, Rashee, how much money is in your bank account? Nil, no money,” explained Kuykendall’s attorney, Marc Lenahan.

Besides the high-speed car crash, the Chiefs’ wide receiver got embroiled in legal troubles for assaulting his former girlfriend.

According to the February 2026 lawsuit filed by Dacoda Jones, Rice allegedly assaulted her on multiple occasions over the course of a year and a half, leaving her with injuries such as bruises and bleeding. Per the reports, she sought $1 million in the lawsuit.

Rice disclosed $677,054 in personal assets in the filing. Along with $421,825 in deferred compensation, he listed a Mercedes-Benz worth $53,800, NFL jerseys and hats valued at $5,000, an apartment lease worth $3,500, and his Super Bowl LVIII ring, valued at $160,000.

Rice’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing indicates that he is seeking relief from his financial obligations through a process that makes non-exempt assets available to creditors. He declared $39,241 in personal assets as non-exempt.

Not a good time for Rice to land in legal trouble, as he is in the final year of a four-year rookie contract

Rashee Rice’s Future in Kansas City Hangs in the Balance

The clock is ticking for Rice, who is in the final year of a four-year rookie contract with a total value of $6.5 million. It comes with a base salary of $1.6 million in 2026. A lucrative extension rests on Rice’s performance this season. According to Spotrac, his projected market value stands at $37,200,000 on a two-year deal in which average salary is projected as $18,603,207. But the question remains: will Kansas City risk that much of an amount for Rice?

Firstly, Rice has played five games this far into the 2026 season, racking up 243 yards and 20 receptions on 25 targets. His hamstring and knee injuries left him limited in Kansas City’s practice session on Wednesday, November 4.

While the Chiefs are yet to make a decision about returning Rice, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton already believes that the team will be moving on from the wide receiver.

“Rashee Rice has missed 24 games since the 2024 campaign. Xavier Worthy, a 2024 first-rounder, hasn’t taken a third-year leap to become a well-rounded receiver,” Moton noted. “The speedy wideout is averaging a career-low 8.5 yards per catch. “

He identified Indianapolis Colts wideout Josh Downs as a player who should be a priority acquisition for Brett Veach. It’s time to see whether Rice can stay a while longer in Kansas City or if his time’s up.

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