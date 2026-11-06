NCAA Fans Had Plenty to Say After 7’1” Texas Tech Sophomore Makes Her Debut as the Tallest Player in Women's College Basketball History

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It is the fourth quarter in Lubbock, and Stephanie Okechukwu is finally playing college basketball. After 10 months of waiting, she has six points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes in her first game for Texas Tech against Charlotte. It is a night she cried about earlier this week, and fans online have already started talking.

The talking starts with her size. Stephanie Okechukwu is 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, which makes her thetallest player in women’s college basketball history.

The previous tallest were Middle Tennessee State’s Nicole Dominguez and Eastern Illinois’ Abbie Boutilier, who are both 6-foot-10. She is three inches taller than both.

Her road here was long. She is from Umunneochi, Nigeria, and attended high school in Kyoto, Japan, where she fell in love with basketball. She then played AAU ball in the Philippines. Other major-conference schools, including West Virginia, wanted her, but Texas Tech sent an assistant coach to visit her in Africa.

Texas Tech signed her on Jan. 2, 2026, as a midseason addition. She sat out last season while the NCAA reviewed her case.

This week, she got her answer. The NCAA first gave her two years of eligibility. Texas Tech asked for two more so she could finish her degree, and the NCAA granted all four. Associate coach and general manager Erik DeRoo told her in a video, and she answered, “Stop! Stop! No, are you serious?” She plans to major in business.

Head coach Krista Gerlich called it what “college sports should be about.”

She gave a first look in an 81-40 exhibition win over Angelo State on Oct. 18. She scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting with five rebounds and two blocks in 19 minutes. Tonight, she is on pace for the same minutes.

The Lady Raiders finished 26-8 last year, but only two players return, so her role matters.

Fans did not wait for the final buzzer.

One wrote, “Mobility of a senior citizen.” Another wrote, “She has the lateral quickness that can only be matched by this guy [a gif of a sloth].” Mobility is the oldest question about very tall players.

Height gives a team rebounding and shot-blocking near the rim. But it is harder to guard quick players in open space, and very tall players have often dealt with more injuries. Stephanie Okechukwu’s nine rebounds in 19 minutes show where her size helps most.

Another fan asked, “Lane violation?” The rulebook gives tall players no extra time. Under the three-second rule, an offensive player cannot stay in the lane for more than three seconds while her team has the ball in the frontcourt. Tall players spend a lot of time near the basket, so lane discipline is part of the job. Her best work so far has also come close to the rim.

A third fan wrote, “Not a single offensive highlight means she probably has cinder blocks for hands.” She has just started. It was reported in January that she had no previous college or WNBA experience. She picked up the game in Japan, so she is learning the college level in real time. Her 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the exhibition are a small sample.

The last reaction was about strategy: “If any team was actually smart, she would be forced to sit on the bench. Get a stretch 5.” A “stretch five” is a center who can shoot threes, and teams use them to pull a big player away from the basket. It is a real trend in the modern game. The other side argues that rim protection and rebounding are hard to replace. Texas Tech has options for both.

Whatever the final score, Stephanie Okechukwu has four years in Lubbock. Her debut is just the first chapter, and fans have already chosen their sides.

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