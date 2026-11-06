Paige Bueckers' $25K Homecoming Gesture Takes on New Meaning as Dawn Staley Honors Her

September 23, 2026, Seattle, Washington, USA: Dallas Wings guard PAIGE BUECKERS 5 warms up prior to the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA match between the Seattle Storm and Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. WNBA 2026: Dallas 103:91 Seattle PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAd218 20260923_zsp_d218_001 Copyright: xRichardxDizonx ©IMAGO/ZUMA Press

There is no denying that Paige Bueckers has become one of the WNBA’s most recognizable stars, and her performances on the court are a major reason why. But the Dallas Wings guard is also making an impression away from the hardwood, where her commitment to community development is becoming an important part of her growing legacy.

Bueckers demonstrated that commitment in her home state of Minnesota by donating $25,000 to Athletic Committed Enlightened Scholars (ACES), a nonprofit that supports student-athletes through mental health support, socio-emotional learning, and academic enrichment. The donation, which grew out of her partnership with Gatorade, also came with the renovation of a local youth basketball court.

As shared by the WNBA on X, Bueckers has now been named a recipient of the 2026 Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award, which recognizes her dedication to giving back and making a difference beyond the court. The recipient is chosen by a committee made up of leadership figures from the WNBA and the NBA, and this year their decision landed on Bueckers.

“Paige Bueckers embodies the spirit of what this award, established in my name, represents,” said Dawn Staley. “Through her leadership, compassion, and commitment to service, Paige uses her platform to uplift communities and inspire the next generation. I’m proud to honor her for making a difference that reaches far beyond basketball.”

As a result of the award, the WNBA will donate $10,000 to a nonprofit of Bueckers’ choosing. And yes, she has selected Good Sports, a nonprofit that supports equitable access to youth sports and physical activity by supporting children in high-need communities.

Paige Bueckers’ community involvement, however, extends well beyond the $25,000 donation, renovated court, and the WNBA $10,000 donation. In Minnesota, she also organized a free basketball camp that welcomed 95 middle and high school girls. Alongside that, she partnered with Goodr to establish a free grocery store at Hopkins West Junior High School, helping students and their families access food without financial barriers.

Earlier in the year, in June, Paige Bueckers also contributed $50,000 to the Hopkins Strong Relief Fund. This ia a fund that was directed at supporting students and families facing financial difficulties in Hopkins Public Schools.

“Community is how opportunity begins. When Hopkins families are supported with food and care, our young people can thrive. That’s why my foundation is committed to supporting the youth and families of Hopkins,” Bueckers said.

For Bueckers, giving back is a priority. And it’s one of the things she considers in deciding which partnerships to take on. And indeed, it’s been quite evident in her choice.

“With every partnership I take on, it’s really important to me to include a charity or community engagement component,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate to have so many people and communities invest in me throughout my life, and I want to pay that forward by using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation. Whether that’s through sports, education, food security or mentorship.”

And of course, that giving back is not limited to Minnesota. Bueckers has also been active in Dallas, where she plays with the Dallas Wings.

“Making a Difference Beyond Basketball”: Paige Bueckers’ Dallas Community Efforts Earn High Praise From Wings Coach

Since arriving in Dallas, Bueckers has used her growing influence to support several community initiatives, particularly those focused on empowering young people and promoting inclusion. She was part of the Dallas Wings’ annual Unified Game, a program where she mentored the 12 community players on the Dallas Wings Dream Team.

Beyond that direct engagement, Bueckers contributed signed memorabilia to support the Dallas Wings Community Foundation’s fundraising efforts. She also supported the foundation during its fifth anniversary, which eventually resulted in more than $120,000 that was being raised for community programs.

And her contributions have not gone unnoticed. Wings head coach Fernandez recently praised the 24-year-old for her leadership and commitment, describing her as a role model whose influence extends far beyond the game.

“Paige Bueckers represents the true meaning of leadership, both on and off the basketball court,” Fernandez said. “Through her actions, she has demonstrated a commitment to empowering others, inspiring the next generation and using her platform to make a meaningful difference. Paige’s impact extends far beyond basketball, making her a role model for young athletes and a leader in the community.”

A $25,000 donation in Minnesota. Mentoring young players in Dallas. Paige Bueckers is building a legacy that will be measured in more than points and assists. The Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award is a fitting acknowledgment that her impact on communities is every bit as real as her impact on the scoreboard.

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