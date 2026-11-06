“It’s a Little Performative”: Taylor Swift Branded Fakest Celeb Fan by Knicks Duo

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Fresh off the New York Knicks’ historic 2026 NBA championship run, a new courtside debate has bubbled up among the team’s most prominent celebrity fans. In a candid interview segment for NBA 2K League, Knicks guards Tyler Kolek and Miles “Deuce” McBride did not hold back when asked to name the “fakest” celebrity fan they had seen sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden’s celebrity row.

Kolek initially said there are few of those around for the optics, stating, “At the Knicks games, I would say it’s very performative cuz like they just want to be seen at the game. They’re not necessarily fans.”

And then named, “Maybe Taylor Swift,” Kolek said during the segment. “I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games.”

While McBride said, “I would agree,” with Kolek doubling down, “I don’t know if I’ve seen her at any other games,” his teammate immediately jumped in with a swift (no pun intended) warning about poking the bear fanbase when it comes to the 14x Grammy winner.

“Yeah, Swifties are not going to like that answer,” McBride replied, prompting Kolek to admit, “Yeah. No, Swifties… I might get some hate from them.”

McBride went on to contrast Swift with mainstay Madison Square Garden fixtures, noting, “Everybody else is usually solid. Like, you know, like Ben Stiller, Tracy [Morgan]… Like, those are…”

Kolek tried to soften his take slightly, adding, “I guess she’s got a lot going on so she can’t come all the time, but…” before McBride teased him for backtracking: “He trying to save his a—.”

Kolek ultimately doubled down on his initial verdict on Swift’s attendance at Knicks games. “It’s a little performative.”

Kolek’s comments instantly sent NBA social media and Swift’s fanbase into a frenzy. While some fans defended the rookie guard for calling out what they viewed as trend-chasing, others were quick to point out that Swift’s connection to the franchise dates back over a decade, including archived photos of her wearing an Amar’e Stoudemire jersey alongside Carmelo Anthony.

Swift made headlines during the 2026 postseason when she attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Dressed in a punny “Stevie Knicks” shirt, Swift witnessed the Knicks pull off a historic 29-point comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, capped off by OG Anunoby’s game-winning tip-in.

Prior to the Finals, Swift had also joined her then-fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce, courtside during the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. This was more explainable as Kelce, a Cleveland native, was cheering for the Cavs.

The seat Swift occupied during Game 3 in Cleveland later made national headlines after being auctioned on The Realest for $7,000 as a piece of postseason memorabilia. That’s more than four times what Kelce’s, Kylie Jenner’s, and Timothee Chalamet’s seats went for.

Kolek isn’t the first person affiliated with the Knicks circuit to question Swift’s basketball credentials. At Game 4, MSG radio broadcaster and ESPN analyst Monica McNutt faced heat following an accidental “hot mic” moment during Game 4 of the Finals.

“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here, girl,” McNutt was caught saying on air. She later apologized to Swifties after being shown the historic photos of Swift in Knicks gear. McNutt later clarified the comments on The Pivot podcast, describing it as a lighthearted “throwaway comment” taken out of context.

While she brushed off the backlash from Swifties as an “occupational hazard,” Jalen Brunson did ask Swifties to leave McNutt alone immediately after winning the championship.

With the Knicks entering the 2026–27 season as defending champions, celebrity row at Madison Square Garden remains as star-studded as ever. But if Kolek and McBride are worried about Swifties coming after them, perhaps the Knicks captain would have to rescue his teammates too.

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