“Worst Thing Eagles Can Do”: Cris Collinsworth Urges Philadelphia to Avoid Making Major Blunder Amid Nick Sirianni Concerns

Nick Sirianni ©IMAGO/Newscom World

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone from a 2-0 start to six straight defeats, and their latest loss exposed problems on both sides of the ball. They managed just 10 points against the Washington Commanders, gave up five sacks, and failed to score after the first quarter. With head coach Nick Sirianni facing growing scrutiny and questions surrounding offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth has urged the franchise not to make a panic move.

“The worst thing that the Philadelphia Eagles can do is panic at this point,” Collinsworth said on the PFF NFL Show. “They’ve had a really bad luck year. I think Philadelphia will go right back to their formula, and their formula has always been offensive and defensive lines.”

Collinsworth believes the Eagles should focus on replenishing both lines rather than making drastic changes in response to their poor run. He specifically mentioned the possibility of losing defensive lineman Moro Ojomo to a lucrative contract elsewhere, but urged the team to address the position through the draft.

“I’m going to draft a defensive lineman. I’m going to draft probably two or three offensive linemen. I think you go back to basics,” he said. “They won because they had the best offensive and defensive lines in football.”

The latest defeat showed why that foundation needs attention. Philadelphia opened its Week 8 game against Washington with a 10-3 lead, but the offense went scoreless for the final three quarters in a 27-10 loss. Tanner McKee finished with 212 passing yards and an interception, while Saquon Barkley managed just 30 rushing yards on 13 carries. Elijah Mitchell added 34 yards.

Washington’s defense recorded five sacks and pressured McKee on 20 of his dropbacks. The Eagles also struggled to protect the ball. McKee lost a fumble in the third quarter while Philadelphia was in field-goal range, giving Washington an opportunity to take control. The offense finished with 268 total yards and converted only five of 15 third downs.

Injuries have added to Philadelphia’s problems. Several key players have missed time, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, and this forced McKee into the starting role. Still, the issues are not limited to the unavailable players. The offensive line has struggled to open holes for the running game and keep pressure away from the quarterback. The offense has also had trouble finding a rhythm under Mannion.

Sirianni has admitted that the coaching staff has its own work to do. After the Commanders’ loss, he said he had to try a different approach and accepted responsibility for the lack of detail. He also expressed faith in his players and coaches, but declined to discuss possible changes to the coaching staff.

The Eagles are now 2-6 and averaging 17.1 points per game, ranking 30th in the league. It is their worst start since 1999 and their longest losing streak since 2012, when Andy Reid was still head coach.

Collinsworth wants the Eagles to focus on what is going wrong on the field before making any major decisions about Sirianni or Mannion. He believes the bigger problem is in the trenches, where Philadelphia has struggled to impose its will.

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