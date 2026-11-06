“Refrain From Giving My Two Cents”: Packers HC Matt LaFleur Refuses to Risk NFL Fine by Staying Silent on Jordan Love's Referee Costume

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 16: Green Bay Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts on August 16, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Packers at Colts EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116250816022 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

One thing is for sure: the Green Bay Packers are yet to forget how certain officiating calls were made for them in the recent past. Jordan Love’s Halloween costume—the NFL referee uniform—made that point. That put head coach Matt LaFleur in a tough spot, but unlike his players, he took a conservative approach.

“I don’t know how to answer this one,” LaFleur said when reporters asked him about Love’s blind referee costume. “You didn’t prepare me for this question. He did send me the clip, and I thought it was pretty hilarious. But I probably should refrain from giving my two cents on that.”

So what did Love do to make LaFleur smile? Love and his wife, Ronika, both wore referee uniforms for Halloween. On top of that, they also wore black glasses and used walking sticks, pretended to walk into each other, and threw penalty flags after the incident.

The outfit was most likely a dig at the controversial calls made against the Packers when they played the Detroit Lions in Week 7. There were two highly debated roughing-the-passer penalties on Green Bay, and another rather dramatic unnecessary roughness call on defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. It was so bad that even from up in the commentary booth, Tom Brady said during the broadcast that the penalties had “killed” Green Bay’s game that night, which they lost 20-17.

At one point, when Detroit had also drawn the Packers’ defense to an offsides penalty, the Lions seemed to mock them by pulling a variety of dance moves.

Matt LaFleur may laugh now and take a safe approach, but he was visibly frustrated with the penalty calls during and after the game. He was asked about the flag on Wyatt, and here’s what he said:

“The guy continued to run, and our guy didn’t hear a whistle; he continued to play, too, and we get called for a penalty,” LaFleur said. “They were trying to tell me that the play is obviously dead … how do you know if you don’t hear a whistle?”

The call was controversial because Wyatt and others didn’t hear the whistle that would have ended the play, which involved Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown. He kept running after Wyatt tackled him, which made Wyatt tackle him again, and umpire Terry Killens Jr. got tripped in the process, which drew the flag. Neither player claimed to have heard a whistle that marked the end of the play.

“I don’t even want to comment on any of the penalties,” LaFleur added. “I just — it is what it is. You got to play above it, and I thought there were some tough calls, but it is what it is.”

But where does the fear of a fine come in this whole penalties chaos?

Recently, Packers safety Xavier McKinney was fined $25,000 for speaking his heart out about the officiating after the Lions loss.

“I don’t know how the NFL’s going to treat it, but I’m not a big fan of the refs right now,” McKinney said. “I don’t think it’s great officiating, if I’m being completely honest. I think it’s bull**** a lot of the times.”

This made a TikTok user comment on Love’s video clip, to which Ronika responded quickly, trying to cover for her husband, saying, “We’re Footlocker employees.” But the flags thrown might have made it too obvious, and the NFL clearly does not like when a player criticizes an official after the game.

Matt LaFleur, on the other hand, might also be closely watched for his comments, as New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, and New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn have been each fined a massive $250,000 for misconduct towards the officials.

Considering everything, LaFleur didn’t want to comment further on Love’s viral clip and has been smart with his words since the Lions game.

For now, no fine has been imposed on Love or on LaFleur, and the coach would like to keep it that way as the Packers focus on facing the Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

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The post “Refrain From Giving My Two Cents”: Packers HC Matt LaFleur Refuses to Risk NFL Fine by Staying Silent on Jordan Love's Referee Costume appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.