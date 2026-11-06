Ryan Day Shares Major Julian Sayin Update as Ohio State QB Faces Lengthy Recovery

BLOOMINGTON, IN – OCTOBER 17: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the college football game against the Indiana Hoosiers on October 17, 2026 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 17 Ohio State at Indiana EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573261017072 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Ohio State’s season is falling apart at the worst possible time, and Ryan Day just delivered another brutal reality check. The Buckeyes desperately need Julian Sayin back, but their injured starting quarterback isn’t coming to the rescue anytime soon.

Speaking on his radio show Thursday, Ryan Day offered an update on Sayin’s recovery. Reporter Bill Landis shared the coach’s remarks.

“All things considered, the outcome with the different options of what we thought it could be, this has been a decent outcome for us and for him,” he said. “We’ll let him go through that. It looks to be healing. It’s not gonna be next week or next month, it’s gonna take some time, but for the long term we feel like we’re on a good track here.”

Day’s optimism about Sayin’s long-term recovery offers little comfort to a team fighting to keep its season alive. The program appears determined to prioritize his health, even as the Buckeyes face mounting pressure on the field.

The injury happened during Ohio State’s 19-15 win over Indiana on Oct. 17. Mario Landino brought Sayin down late in the fourth quarter, forcing a fumble. The quarterback left the field holding his throwing arm still and later returned to the sideline wearing a sling.

The injury was eventually identified as a fractured right elbow. According to a report by Bill Rabinowitz, Sayin underwent surgery in late October, with plates and screws inserted to repair the damage.

Day initially described the absence as a matter of several weeks. His assessment changed a few days later when he acknowledged that Ohio State was preparing for Sayin to miss the remainder of the regular season and potentially the postseason.

Despite the setback, Sayin has remained involved with the team. Day appreciates having his young quarterback around during meetings and preparations, particularly as freshman Luke Fahey adjusts to the responsibility of leading the offense.

Fahey made his first career start against USC, completing 21 of 38 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. But the Buckeyes suffered a 30-18 defeat in Los Angeles, and their inexperienced quarterback was hardly the only problem. Eleven penalties and repeated execution failures exposed issues that Sayin’s return alone wouldn’t necessarily fix.

Before the injury, Sayin had completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions in seven games. Replacing that production is a difficult assignment for Fahey, who will start again when Oregon visits Columbus on Saturday.

The matchup carries serious postseason implications. Ohio State has four regular-season games remaining against Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska, and Michigan. Another costly performance could further damage its playoff chances.

The College Football Playoff committee has already put Ohio State in a difficult position. The Buckeyes landed at No. 12 in the initial rankings but were left outside the projected 12-team field. Beating Oregon would give Day’s team an opportunity to strengthen its postseason resume.

With the first round of the playoff scheduled for Dec. 18-19, Sayin’s availability remains uncertain. But Ohio State has a more immediate problem. The Buckeyes must prove they belong in the postseason, and Day needs to find a way to win with the quarterback he has, rather than the one he wishes were healthy.

Trending Articles

The post Ryan Day Shares Major Julian Sayin Update as Ohio State QB Faces Lengthy Recovery appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.