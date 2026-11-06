Mets to Honor Jerry Koosman With Memorial Patch on 2027 Uniforms After 1969 World Series Hero’s Death at 83

©IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Jerry Koosman, one of the greatest pitchers in Mets history, died on November 1, aged 83. He passed away in Osceola, Wisconsin, after battling multiple illnesses, according to the Mets. He spent 12 Mets seasons overall, winning 140 games with a 3.09 ERA. And they have found a perfect way to honor him.

“The New York Mets on Thursday announced that the club will wear a memorial patch in honor of Jerry Koosman on the sleeve of its home and road uniforms during the 2027 season,” reported MLB.

Owners Steve and Alex Cohen described Koosman as one of the franchise’s greatest pitchers. They called him a beloved member of the Mets family and a fierce competitor. They remembered him as a respected teammate whose World Series performance secured their first championship. The owners extended condolences to Koosman’s family, friends, former teammates, and everyone who loved him. Their statement reflected the respect Koosman earned beyond his playing career and achievements.

Former teammate Ron Swoboda once summed up Koosman’s character simply: “He was a warrior.”

The Mets discovered Koosman pitching for the United States Army and signed him in 1964. He debuted in 1967, then became a regular starter for New York the following season. In 1968, he went 19-12 with a 2.08 ERA across 263⅔ innings that season. He earned an All-Star selection and finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. Koosman repeated as an All-Star in 1969, recording 17 wins and a 2.28 ERA. Alongside Tom Seaver, he formed a dependable rotation that helped change the franchise’s direction.

His defining moments arrived against Baltimore during the Mets’ unforgettable 1969 World Series run. In Game 2, Koosman held the Orioles hitless through six innings before Paul Blair singled. Koosman allowed just 1 run over 8.2 innings as the Mets defeated Baltimore 2-1, tying the series. Then, in Game 5, he returned with the championship within reach at Shea Stadium. Koosman allowed just 3 runs in a complete game as the Mets won 5-3. The final out sent him leaping into catcher Jerry Grote’s arms, creating an iconic image.

Koosman helped New York reach the 1973 World Series, beating Cincinnati in Game 3. Against Oakland, he earned a Series victory and threw 6.1 scoreless innings in Game 5. He finished his Mets career with 1,799 strikeouts, 108 complete games and 26 shutouts. The team inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 1989 and retired No. 36 in 2021.

“I don’t know if I deserve it,” Koosman said at his 2021 ceremony. “I guess we are going to get on with it,” he added, showing his humility. The 2027 patch carries his memory forward, while fans hope the Mets win more.

The legacy of Mets legend Jerry Koosman

Jerry Koosman’s rise with the Mets began after an unlikely discovery while serving in the United States Army. His catcher, John Luchese, informed his father, a Shea Stadium usher, about Koosman’s pitching. That connection reached the Mets, who signed the left-hander in August 1964 for $1,600. After debuting in 1967, Koosman returned to the minors before earning another opportunity. He struck out 183 batters at Jacksonville, leading the International League before his September recall.

His first major-league start in 1968 brought a four-hit shutout against the Dodgers at their stadium. That performance introduced a pitcher who quickly became important to New York’s changing fortunes. Koosman finished 1968 with 19 wins, a 2.08 ERA, and 178 strikeouts. He also completed 17 games, including 7 shutouts, while earning his first All-Star selection.

The following season, he returned as an All-Star, finishing 17-9 with another strong 2.28 ERA. One memorable moment came against the Padres, when Koosman struck out 15 across 10 innings. His consistency continued in 1970, when he recorded 12 wins and pitched 212 innings. Even during a difficult 1971 season, he remained part of the rotation, making 24 starts.

Koosman’s importance became especially clear during the Mets’ unexpected National League pennant run in 1973. He finished that season with 14 wins, a 2.84 ERA, and 263 innings. His contribution included 156 strikeouts and 12 complete games across 35 starts. He also produced a remarkable 31.2 consecutive scoreless innings during that summer. The Mets eventually reached another World Series, with Koosman helping them overcome Cincinnati.

On September 9, 1969, a black cat crossed in front of Chicago’s dugout during the Mets’ 7-1 victory. New York won 7-1 that night, eventually finishing 8 games ahead of Chicago.

His strongest individual season arrived in 1976, when Koosman delivered numbers worthy of serious recognition. He finished 21-10 with a 2.69 ERA, striking out 200 across 247⅓ innings. That performance placed him second in National League Cy Young voting behind Randy Jones. His durability had already become familiar, including 265 innings during the 1974 season. The final years became difficult after Tom Seaver left New York in 1977.

Koosman lost 20 games that season despite maintaining a respectable 3.49 ERA. He finished with 140 Mets wins before the organization traded him for Jesse Orosco. Koosman later reflected, “A lot of things pop up, different memories. You see something, you have a related story.”

Trending Articles

The post Mets to Honor Jerry Koosman With Memorial Patch on 2027 Uniforms After 1969 World Series Hero’s Death at 83 appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.