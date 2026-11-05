Rangers Explore Trades for Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, but No-Trade Clauses Could Block Their Plans

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The Texas Rangers could enter this offseason facing decisions involving some of their biggest names. Since winning the 2023 World Series, Texas has missed October for 3 consecutive seasons. Now, payroll concerns have brought 3 big names into trade discussions.

“The Rangers are going to search for trade partners for Corey Seager and Jacob deGrom. Perhaps Nathan Eovaldi, too,” wrote Evan Grant in his piece on The Dallas Morning News.

Grant added, “There simply is no other way. You can’t put together a competitive team with $190 million in player salaries with three aging players eating up $92 million of that.”

The financial picture makes those conversations understandable, although replacing these players would not be simple. Corey Seager is still set to earn $31.5 million every season until 2031, while Jacob deGrom earns $37 million next season. Nathan Eovaldi’s final contract year is 2027 and carries $24 million, taking their combined 2027 salaries to $92.5 million. If we add Brandon Nimmo’s $20.5 million salary, that takes those four commitments to $113 million for 2027.

Chris Young expects a payroll similar to 2026 in 2027, making trades one possible way to redirect money. He has said one trade could strengthen multiple areas rather than replace one star.

Corey Seager may be the hardest contract to move, but his bat still interests contenders. He hit .227 with 20 home runs, 51 RBIs and a .736 OPS in 2026. That fell below his career .861 OPS, although most of it was due to injuries. He underwent elbow surgery in October, leaving teams to judge whether health explains his decline.

More than $150 million remains on his deal, making buyers difficult to find. Seager’s 10-and-5 rights give him complete control over his future, allowing him to reject any trade the Rangers attempt. These rights apply because he has spent 10 years in MLB, including at least 5 consecutive seasons with the same team.

Jacob deGrom presents a different case because his contract ends after 2027, barring the mutual option. He made 31 starts in 2026, posting a 4.20 ERA after 2.97 in 2025. His $37 million salary is substantial, yet a healthy deGrom remains a frontline starter. The Rangers could use a return to add younger pitching or address roster gaps like bullpen depth and outfield production.

His workload offers some positives, especially with 30+ starts for 2 consecutive seasons, but his injury history remains a concern for buyers. Moving him could help the Rangers reshape their rotation around younger arms.

Nathan Eovaldi offers a shorter commitment, with $24 million remaining before free agency. After a 1.73 ERA in 2025, he posted a 4.20 ERA across 23 starts in 2026. That decline complicates his trade value, despite his postseason experience. A deal could open a rotation spot and free resources for younger starters. Texas still needs a buyer willing to take on his salary. His full no-trade clause means the Rangers cannot move him without approval.

That approval has already complicated Texas’ plans, and deGrom provides the clearest example. Before the 2026 deadline, Atlanta and Texas reportedly had a deal structure. The Rangers asked deGrom to approve it, but he invoked his full no-trade clause.

He said, “I want to be here. I believe in this group.”

In 2003, Juan Gonzalez rejected an agreed-upon trade from Texas to Montreal. The Montreal Expos offered two young players, possibly three, but Gonzalez cited family and Texas ties and decided to stay back with the Rangers. GM John Hart had said, “Obviously, we’re disappointed.”

The Texas Rangers need player approval to make any move. One moved contract could give Young room to address needs. That flexibility could help Texas build a stronger 2027 team.

Players the Rangers can target in the offseason

The Texas Rangers have several problems to address before entering the 2027 season, particularly behind the plate and in the bullpen. Ryan Jeffers and Adrian Morejon have emerged as potential solutions, but signing either player could cost the Rangers valuable draft picks. Both received qualifying offers worth $23.15 million, complicating their availability this offseason.

If they accept, neither player will enter free agency, leaving the Rangers without an opportunity to sign them. If they decline, the Rangers must weigh their value against the draft compensation required to acquire them.

However, the Rangers already have a couple of alternatives worth considering, starting with catcher Carson Kelly. The 32-year-old could provide the offensive production the Rangers have lacked behind the plate over recent seasons. Kelly recorded 4.3 fWAR over the past 2 seasons, just 0.4 behind Jeffers during that period. Last season, he hit .258 with a .336 on-base percentage and .376 slugging percentage. He also recorded 10 home runs and 58 RBIs across 120 games, giving the Rangers another reliable offensive option.

Kelly’s value, however, extends beyond what he can contribute with the bat. He is an elite blocker and a solid pitch framer, giving the Rangers additional defensive stability behind the plate. That combination could help the Rangers improve both their offensive production and their work with pitchers.

ESPN projects Kelly to receive a 2-year, $17 million contract, making him a relatively affordable option. Although he is older than Jeffers, his shorter projected deal could limit the Rangers’ long-term financial risk.

The Rangers could also find their bullpen solution in Sean Newcomb instead of pursuing Morejon. The 28-year-old Morejon recorded a 2.83 ERA with 107 strikeouts across 86 innings during 2026. ESPN projects him to receive a massive 4-year, $88 million contract this offseason. Newcomb, meanwhile, recorded a 3.09 ERA with 84 strikeouts across 90⅓ innings for Chicago last season. He also delivered a 2.73 ERA with 91 strikeouts across 92⅓ innings between Boston and Oakland in 2025.

At 33, Newcomb offers the Rangers an experienced left-hander with 2 consecutive productive seasons behind him. Spotrac projects him to receive a 2-year contract worth approximately $14 million this offseason. That difference could make Newcomb a more affordable alternative without forcing the Rangers into a lengthy commitment. More importantly, pursuing him would allow the Rangers to address their bullpen without sacrificing draft compensation.

With Ross Fenstermaker emphasizing the need to rebuild the farm system, Kelly and Newcomb could offer the Rangers practical solutions.

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