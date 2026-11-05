“I Won’t Be Here That Long”: Dale Jr.’s Champ Publicly Shuts Down Chase for NASCAR Legend’s All-Time Record

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Justin Allgaier has done it once again. From confirming his 2027 ride at JR Motorsports to looking forward to retiring from the sport altogether, the O’Reilly Series champion has a clear vision for his future. However, that vision does not involve chasing a place in NASCAR’s history books.

“There’s never a (win) number that I’m chasing; there’s never a position that I’m chasing. Look, I can get to Mark Martin: it’s just 15 (wins). He’s at 49, and I’d have to get another 54 to get to Kyle Busch after that,” said Allgaier in a recent interview with Steven Taranto, talking about how many career wins he wants to achieve before hanging up the helmet.

“That’s a lot. I will not be here that long, I can assure you that,” said the No. 7 Chevrolet driver.

Serious names dominate the NASCAR O’Reilly Series all-time wins list. Led by the late great Kyle Busch with 102 trophies to his name—a stat that forced NASCAR to come up with a rule banning Cup drivers from competing too often in the junior series—heavyweights such as Mark Martin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, and Carl Edwards round out the top five.

Allgaier sits in sixth on the list, trailing fifth-place Carl Edwards, who visited victory lane 38 times in his junior career. Despite setting realistic goals for whatever time Allgaier has left in NASCAR, he also drew comparisons to what success meant during the early days.

“You know, it’s funny, when I came to this sport, I wanted to win one. That was it. If I won one race, I would have had a successful career. I know that’s going to sound bad, but I haven’t looked at a number; I haven’t looked at who’s on the list around me,” added the 2024 champion.

The 40-year-old veteran has logged 34 wins across 536 starts, with 187 top-5 finishes, and the biggest trophy to go along with it, the 2024 O’Reilly Series title, highlighting his experience in the series. Regardless of his records, Allgaier has often teased the fandom with hints about when he might retire.

“Going into the championship, 2023, we were sitting at a dinner in Phoenix. I had a bunch of friends and family sitting at the table, and I’m like, ‘Just so y’all know, if I win this championship tomorrow night, I’m gonna mic drop.’ And my wife looked at me with this look. I had never seen that look,” recalled Allgaier in an interview with Matt Weaver last month.

However, despite his hints, Allgaier has recently signed a multi-year deal with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team. This ensures he will be seen on track, racing in 2027 and perhaps beyond.

“Honestly, I do this because I love this sport. I love the people that I have around me. I love the fans,” he added.

By setting a realistic target of 15 race wins to tie for second place on the all-time wins list, Justin Allgaier has, in our opinion, hinted at when his final day in the NASCAR garage could be.

At his current pace of six wins in 2026, Allgaier could reach 49 wins in roughly three years. Maybe that is not as much of a retirement-deciding factor for him as we might think. Or maybe it is.

For now, Allgaier heads into this weekend’s series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the points leader. If all goes well this Saturday, the JRM driver could clinch his second title. Defending champion Jesse Love is in hot pursuit, 22 points behind him, and Corey Day is 23 points back in P3.

Both of them will be looking to spoil Justin Allgaier’s party. But we have a feeling that experience could matter above all as the season draws to a close.

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The post “I Won’t Be Here That Long”: Dale Jr.’s Champ Publicly Shuts Down Chase for NASCAR Legend’s All-Time Record appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.