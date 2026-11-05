Bill Cowher Issues 5-Word Message in Response to NC State’s Interest in Russell Wilson & Philip Rivers for HC Role

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 30: CBS Sports analyst Bill Cowher before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship – Bengals at Chiefs Icon2201300018 ©imago images/Icon SMI

It certainly is a full-circle moment for former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, who is now serving as an advisor to the NC State Wolfpack during their search for a new head coach after he played linebacker for the program before eventually becoming an NFL head coach. The program relieved Dave Doeren of his duties last month after a 31-28 loss at Stanford dropped the Wolfpack to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.

And most recently, Cowher acknowledged his involvement in the coaching search during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. But at the same time, the Steelers legend has been reluctant to share much about the hiring process, especially with former NFL quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Philip Rivers emerging as potential candidates.

“Correct,” said Cowher when Patrick asked if he’s been a consultant for NC State’s coaching search. “…I’ve been talking to Boo Corrigan. I think they’re going through the process right now, and I think the biggest thing we can do is try to bring the next head coach the resources and support staff that give him the best chance to succeed. So I’ve been talking with Boo about that, and he’s going through the process right now. Obviously it’s his decision and that’s where it that’s where it stands.”

Last month, NC State announced that athletic director Boo Corrigan would lead a confidential, comprehensive national search for the next HC. At the same time, he would rely on the counsel of trusted advisers, specifically naming Cowher and former Wolfpack defensive back Dewayne Washington.

The statement from the University confirmed that it was committed to financial investment, infrastructure, NIL support, and was expecting to compete for ACC championships and be positioned for the College Football Playoff.

Cowher’s comments suggest that his advisory role isn’t simply about evaluating which coach can win games. He is also helping NC State determine what infrastructure needs to surround that coach.

Cowher was an NC State linebacker from 1975-78, finished his college career with 371 tackles, which remains seventh in school history, and his 195 tackles in 1978 remain the school’s single-season record. NC State announced his induction into its Ring of Honor in 2023.

He subsequently became one of the most successful coaches NC State has produced. Cowher coached the Steelers from 1992-2006, compiling a 149-90-1 regular-season record, winning eight division titles, reaching the playoffs 10 times, and winning Super Bowl XL. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

So when NC State needed advice after firing Dave Doeren, it turned to someone who understands both: NC State’s culture and what it takes to run a championship-level football program.

However, when Patrick asked about Russell Wilson and Philip Rivers being the potential candidates for the head coaching role, Cowher dodged the question multiple times and admitted that it’s Corrigan who’s going through the hiring process.

“Boo’s going through the process, man. Really, everybody, I get it. I mean, I know you can keep asking me, but I’ll be on repeat right here right now. So, honestly, I’ve got nothing more to add to the fact that I’m talking with Boo. Boo is going through the process, and hopefully we’ll be able to find a coach that can take this university and give him the resources and the support staff that allow him to be successful.

“And I’m educating myself on the landscape of what NCA football is right now in terms of the portal, the NIL, and all the things that take place, and trying to set up the structure, the flowchart that goes with that.”

On Wednesday, November 4, NC State officials traveled to Fairhope to meet with Rivers in person. Rivers confirmed to AL.com that the meeting occurred. The former NFL quarterback has coached St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama, since 2021 and has also previously interviewed for an NFL head-coaching position with the Buffalo Bills after the 2025 season. Meanwhile, his son, Gunner Rivers, is a four-star quarterback committed to NC State in the 2027 recruiting class.

At the same time, however, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson has also interviewed for the NC State head-coaching role. Wilson retired from the NFL this year and joined CBS as an analyst on The NFL Today. His role at CBS carries significant weight for his HC candidacy, considering Bill Cowher works with Wilson at CBS.

With both Rivers and Wilson emerging as intriguing candidates, NC State’s coaching search is certainly one to watch in the coming weeks. And while Bill Cowher has made it clear that the final decision belongs to Corrigan, his involvement could still prove valuable as the Wolfpack look for a coach capable of navigating the increasingly complex world of NIL, the transfer portal, and modern college football.

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