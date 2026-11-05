"Can’t Ask For All The Good And Have No Bad": WNBA's Growing Popularity Comes With a Cost as Olivia Miles Addresses Fan Toxicity

Minnesota Lynx V Connecticut Sun Olivia Miles 5 of the Minnesota Lynx runs off the court following the WNBA, Basketball Damen, USA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on July 8, 2026. Uncasville United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx originalFilename:denhoff-minnesot260708_npenx.jpg ©IMAGO/NurPhoto

The WNBA has enjoyed tremendous growth in recent years, with more fans following the league, discussing its players, and keeping up with the latest developments. This is exactly what everyone, from players to league executives and advocates, has always wanted. However, now that the attention is finally here, it has not come without its share of extraneous noise, cultural friction, and infrastructure strain.

Lynx guard Olivia Miles said on Thursday’s episode of The Old Man and the Three that she sees some of these developments as a natural part of the league’s popularity, even if they are not ideal.

“It is good for our game to have discourse, to have people care and talking about it,” Miles told host Tommy Alter. “I think some of the topics get kind of dicey, and that’s maybe what I would change. Maybe we focus a little more on basketball and less on the external stuff. But even so, having people talk and pay attention is what we ask for, right? We can’t ask for all the good and have no bad as well. There’s a balance there, and there’s meaning in those conversations as well. It’s all growing our game one way or another.”

And, of course, the recently concluded season saw the WNBA reach new heights in popularity, attendance, viewership, and overall growth. The league drew a record 3.8 million total fans across the season. Out of 330 regular-season games, there was also an all-time high of 212 sold-out games, meaning roughly 64 percent of all matchups were played in front of capacity crowds.

In terms of viewership, the regular season reached a staggering 90 million-plus unique viewers across national broadcast networks, more than doubling the league’s audience from the previous year. Among other viewership records, a record-breaking 51 separate telecasts averaged over one million viewers. To put that into perspective, only 19 games crossed that threshold in 2025. Furthermore, nine games surpassed the two-million-viewer mark.

However, this season also brought more toxicity from some parts of the fan base. Players including Alyssa Thomas, Dearica Hamby, and Kelsey Mitchell said they received racial slurs, death threats, and abusive private messages.

As Miles also mentioned, several polarizing topics dominated conversations around the league this season. One of the most controversial was the question of whether transgender women should be allowed to compete in the league, which became an explosive focal point at various stages of the season.

This particular debate intensified when Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham publicly advocated for excluding transgender women from women’s sports, stating that she wanted to “protect young girls in sports.” Her comments drew fierce opposition from other players, including Gabby Williams and Brianna Turner, who strongly reiterated their support for transgender athletes and inclusivity.

The transgender debate also sparked a series of protests and counter-protests at several game venues. It even attracted the attention of notable political figures, with members of the United States Congress, conservative advocacy groups, and prominent political commentators weighing in on the league’s eligibility policies and the broader boundaries of women’s sports.

Beyond the transgender controversy, there were also instances of physical play against Caitlin Clark that were scrutinized by the media and fans for possible underlying animosity or jealousy. Most notably, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas’ flagrant 2 foul involving a fist to Clark’s neck became such a major talking point that it turned into a national political story.

A group of 11 Republican lawmakers even went as far as sending an official letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, demanding federal or league intervention to protect Clark from what they characterized as targeted and hostile attacks.

As Miles pointed out, these controversial and often polarizing conversations are not necessarily what she would have wanted to see accompany the WNBA’s growth. However, they have become part of the increased attention the league now enjoys. And while some of these discussions can undoubtedly turn toxic, they have also kept people talking about the WNBA, bringing even more eyes to the game.

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