LeBron James Takes Legal Action Against Company for Unauthorized Use of His Likeness

JAMES LeBron 6 – USA headshot during the 2024 Olympics Games match between France and United States at Arena Bercy on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by federico pestellini / DPPI / Panoramic – Final – JO 2024 : BASKET France vs Etats Unis – Jeux Olympiques 2024 – Paris2024 – Paris – 10/08/2024 DPPI/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL ©Credits: Imago

An AI betting app apparently thought borrowing LeBron James’ star power would be a great way to promote. It rolled out an AI-generated character wearing the iconic No. 23 jersey, going by “Bron” and sporting a voice remarkably similar to the NBA superstar’s. The problem? That was not James, and he had nothing to do with it.

Of course, James isn’t letting just anyone use his likeness, and so he is taking some serious legal action.

According to Front Office Sports, via a spokesperson for James, the NBA star sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bron AI, an AI-powered sports betting app that evokes his name and uses his likeness without authorization.

The entire debacle started with the CEO of Bron AI posting a video! It featured an uncanny LeBron-like AI character scrolling through their app before stopping at a picture of Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

The post went viral on social media, with over 900,000 views on X. It blew up so much that James’ spokesperson had to come in to clear the air.

“LeBron is in no way affiliated with this unauthorized use of his likeness,” a spokesperson for James told FOS.

There is a reason why this is more serious than it looks.

LeBron James’ Camp Has Serious Concerns About the Ad

For James’ representatives, the issue goes beyond an unauthorized promotional stunt. To them, the ad could also create the impression that the 76ers star is associated with a betting platform he has never endorsed. But there are more issues with this.

James already has an exclusive endorsement deal with Polymarket, an online prediction market. His representatives are arguing that Bron AI’s advertisement is problematic because it implies that he is “involved with betting on basketball, which is a very serious violation of NBA rules and regulations.”

The distinction matters because James’ Polymarket partnership promotes football rather than basketball. Under Article 35(f) of the NBA Constitution and By-Laws, individuals who directly or indirectly wager on the outcome of NBA games can face permanent expulsion from the Association.

James’ camp is therefore demanding more than the removal of one advertisement. The letter then goes in to instruct Bron AI to permanently stop using his identity across all forms of media and notify every person who has used the app in writing that James has no involvement with the company.

It also warns that James “intends to take any and all steps to enforce his rights as appropriate.”

Interestingly, James wasn’t the only NBA star featured in the advertisement. The video also included Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Dončić, alongside NFL players Christian McCaffrey and Jayden Daniels. Dončić’s representative separately confirmed to FOS that the Lakers star had also sent Bron AI a cease-and-desist letter!

LeBron’s Advisor Has a Blunt Message for Bron AI

James’ longtime media advisor, Adam Mendelsohn, wasn’t particularly impressed with the company’s marketing strategy. Mendelsohn made it clear that these companies are relying on cheap ways to get attention.

“I’m sure the intent here was for us to send a cease and desist in order to make it a story,” he said to FOS. “You would prefer not to respond but you don’t have a choice in a situation like this. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last. For what it’s worth, these gimmicks never work because people see through it.”

Well, this isn’t the first time James would need to send a cease-and-desist over something involving AI.

In July 2025, his lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Interlink AI, demanding that the company stop allowing users to generate videos featuring his likeness. The letter came after users created disturbing AI-generated videos depicting James as pregnant.

Also, he isn’t the only star having their likeness misused to promote an app tied to the sports betting world. In May, Underdog Sports released a controversial “Unethical Hoops” ad campaign and an Operation-style board game parodying reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s reputation for foul-drawing and flopping.

Whether it is AI-generated videos or betting platforms using his identity, LeBron James continues his determination to draw a clear line between ventures he endorses and those attempting to profit from his name without permission.

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