“They Might Not Be There Tomorrow”: Kevin Harvick Shares NHRA Legend's Heartbreaking Advice on Raising Son Keelan

Kevin Harvick and Keelan Harvick ©IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

Kevin Harvick recently watched Tony Eury Sr. and his son, Tony Eury Jr., laughing and teasing each other on a flight home from Pensacola. The older Eury was 72, but the two still seemed to enjoy each other’s company like kids. Harvick found himself wondering whether he would share that same kind of relationship with Keelan decades from now.

An earlier conversation with NHRA racer Doug Herbert had already given him a reason to think about it.

“Doug Herbert called me one day and said, ‘Hey, I know you’re going to take a lot of grief for your kid, racing and all the things he does. But don’t ever apologize for what you spend or the amount of time you spend with them, because they might not be there tomorrow,’” Harvick recalled on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media podcast.

Herbert’s words carried a weight Harvick understood. The former Top Fuel driver lost his sons, Jon and James, in a car crash in January 2008. He later founded B.R.A.K.E.S., a nonprofit that teaches teenagers and their parents safer driving skills. Its work grew from a tragedy no parent should have to face.

For Harvick, the advice was not about spending money on a young driver’s career. It was about recognizing what those years together actually mean. Keelan’s racing schedule takes the family across the country. Those journeys give father and son time together that a future professional career may not allow.

“If my son makes it to the Cup Series, I can go with him, but it won’t be like this,” Harvick explained. “The time we spend sitting in the car, travelling around the country on airplanes and in our own vehicles, and just being together is something you can’t replace later.”

That perspective comes from someone who spent 23 seasons competing in NASCAR’s top series. Harvick retired from full-time Cup racing after 2023, ending a career that included 60 wins and the 2014 championship. He knows the demands of a racing schedule, but watching Keelan compete has given him a different relationship with the sport.

Keelan is already building a racing résumé of his own. At 13, he signed a long-term development agreement with Toyota Racing Development in February 2026. He has competed in late models with Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick Inc.

This season, he became the youngest winner in ASA STARS National Tour history at Owosso Speedway. He also collected victories across several late model divisions.

Harvick could easily view those results through the eyes of a former Cup driver. Instead, he often finds himself watching the parents and children at local tracks. Their excitement reminds him what first drew him to racing.

“I loved going to the racetrack,” he said. “Even though I probably didn’t enjoy Cup racing as much toward the end because it had become work, going to the go-kart track when my son started racing made me realize, ‘You know what? Your job’s pretty cool.’”

He admitted that after 23 years, the grind could become difficult. Yet watching young racers experience the sport helped him appreciate the competition again. It also made him reconsider how quickly he dismissed the demands of his own career.

The image of the two Eurys laughing on that flight stayed with him. Harvick hopes he and Keelan will have the same bond when the boy is 72. Herbert’s advice is a reminder that the racing milestones will come and go. The time spent getting there is what Harvick does not want to miss.

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The post “They Might Not Be There Tomorrow”: Kevin Harvick Shares NHRA Legend's Heartbreaking Advice on Raising Son Keelan appeared first on EssentiallySports. Add EssentiallySports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.