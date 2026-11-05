“Just Leave It at That”: 49ers GM Sends Blunt Message to Brandon Aiyuk After Reintegration Request

SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 02: San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk 11 watches the defense during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 02 Texans at 49ers Icon22010285 ©imago images/Icon SMI

Brandon Aiyuk’s reinstatement request has left the San Francisco 49ers with a decision they have not had to make in months. They must now figure out what comes next with a receiver who was once a key part of their offense but had a falling-out with the organization. Aiyuk has submitted the necessary paperwork and is expected to report to the facility.

Still, neither head coach Kyle Shanahan nor general manager John Lynch has given any clear sign that the two sides are heading toward a reunion. Lynch spoke about the situation on Thursday, but stopped short of getting into the details of Aiyuk’s potential return. And now, Lynch addressed what the team expects when Aiyuk reports on Friday.

“The way I’ll characterize it…We’ve got a 6-1 football team that we think really got a shot at this thing this year, so our focus is going to remain on this team,” Lynch said on the Sports Leader show on Thursday.

Lynch described Aiyuk’s situation as “fluid” and said San Francisco was working with the NFL Management Council to find a solution that serves both sides. He also suggested he had been advised not to share more at this stage.

“This is kind of a unique situation, not one you have, so there’s really no playbook,” Lynch said. “My job is to look out for the best interests of the 49ers. And as such, in this particular situation, we’re working with the NFL Management Council to navigate through kind of a different situation. And so it’s fluid. I’m going to kind of leave it at that because I’ve been recommended to do so, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”

The general manager did not rule out a return, though. Asked whether all options remained open, including a possible reunion with Aiyuk, Lynch replied, “Of course. I think everything’s possible.” He also spoke positively about the receiver’s new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, with whom the 49ers have worked before.

“Drew is a good guy to deal with. He’s reasonable. He’s got integrity,” Lynch said. “We’ll see how this thing goes. I think I’ll just leave it at that.”

Aiyuk hired Rosenhaus earlier this week after parting ways with his previous representation. The agent then filed the paperwork required for the receiver’s reinstatement. Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Aiyuk was healthy and ready to play, while Schefter reported that Aiyuk planned to report to the 49ers’ facility on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been away from the team since his dispute with San Francisco escalated during his recovery from a serious knee injury. Aiyuk last played on October 20, 2024, when he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers later voided roughly $27 million in guaranteed money after he failed to meet the team’s rehabilitation and check-in requirements. He was placed on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025.

Lynch’s measured response came a day after Shanahan said he had “no expectation” for Aiyuk’s return and had mentally moved on from the situation. That leaves the receiver facing an uncertain path, even with his reinstatement request now filed.

San Francisco could still explore a trade or release rather than bring him back into the lineup. With the trade deadline approaching on November 10, the organization will need to make decisions soon. Lynch said he expects to share more about the process next week, but for now, he is keeping the focus on their Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

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