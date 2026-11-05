NFL Week 9 Staff Predictions: Can the Vikings Bounce Back Against the Bills?

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Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off tonight as the Jaguars and Ravens square off on Thursday Night Football. Throughout the year, the EssentiallySports staff have made predictions for every single game, and last week was a pretty good one for us. Here’s where things stand heading into Week 9:

Luke Hubbard: 75-45-1 (.624) – 12-2 last week

Reubyn Coutinho: 69-51-1 (.574) – 9-5 last week

Daniel Rios: 69-51-1 (.574) – 11-3 last week

After this week, we will be exactly halfway through the regular season, so make sure you guys are soaking in every moment, because football season doesn’t last long.

Now, let’s get into our Week 9 picks.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens

January 11, 2026: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 and Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on the sideline in the first half of a wild card game against the Buffalo Bills in Jacksonville, FL. Romeo T Guzman/Cal Media Jacksonville USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20260111_faf_cg2_074 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

Game Time: Thursday at 8:15 pm ET

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Game Odds: JAX -10.5

Luke Hubbard, Senior NFL Writer: This would be a good game if the Ravens had Lamar Jackson, but he’s heading to IR after returning for just one play. They did trade for Jacoby Brissett, but he’s not available to play in this game because the trade hasn’t been processed yet. Jags by a lot.

Final Score: Jaguars 33, Ravens 10

Daniel Rios, Senior NFL Writer: We were robbed of a heavyweight matchup between Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson. Jackson went down with an injury last week, and now it’s Joe Fagnano vs. Lawrence. Based on that alone, the Jaguars should take care of business.

Final Score: Jaguars 27, Ravens 13

Reubyn Coutinho, NFL Writer: Jaguars 31, Ravens 10

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

Game Time: Sunday at 9:30 am ET

Where to Watch: NFL Network

Game Odds: CIN -3

Luke: The Falcons have had one of the best offenses in football since Michael Penix Jr. returned to the field, but they suffered a major setback last week when they were shut out by Tampa. The weather should be much nicer in this game, but there is a chance of some light rain. It’ll be close, but I have to ride with Joe Burrow and Co.

Final Score: Bengals 29, Falcons 26

Daniel: Both of these defenses have holes, but the Falcons get more creative to cause havoc. Still, it won’t stop Joe Burrow, who accounted for six touchdowns last week. The Falcons should have no issues running the ball in this game (as long as they don’t run toward Dexter Lawrence). Just with the more stable quarterback play, the Bengals should scrape out a win overseas.

Final Score: Bengals 24, Falcons 20

Reubyn: Bengals 27, Falcons 24

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts

SPORTS-FBN-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott releases the ball while under pressure from the Baltimore Ravens defense on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS ARLINGTON TX US EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 122484436W AmandaxMcCoyx krtphotoslive945471

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: DAL –5.5

Luke: The Cowboys haven’t been great, but the Colts are flat-out awful and are trying to tank despite not having a first-round pick. Cowboys should get it done. If not, this team has some massive issues.

Final Score: Cowboys 30, Colts 17

Daniel: Man, oh man, the Cowboys should win this game, right? The defense hasn’t been good again, and dropping a game to Arizona last week was dreadful. Luckily, the Cowboys have the perfect opponent in Week 9 to get back on track. The Colts look even worse than the Cowboys right now.

Final Score: Cowboys 27, Colts 10

Reubyn: Cowboys 35, Colts 12

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: KC –10

Luke: The Chiefs have lost two straight, but this is a great bounceback spot. The Jets scored 30+ last week, but they have won just one game in a month, so they’re not knocking off KC at home.

Final Score: Chiefs 34, Jets 20

Daniel: The Jets are the kings of staying in games, but can’t close them out. Don’t expect the same thing here, with New York having to travel to Kansas City. Expect the Chiefs to win by at least double digits.

Final Score: Chiefs 31, Jets 17

Reubyn: Chiefs 45, Jets 15

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

December 21, 2025, Detroit, Michigan, USA: December 21 2025: Jared Goff 16 during the Detroit Lions vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field in Detroit MI. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Detroit USA – ZUMAa234 20251221_zsa_a234_725 Copyright: xAMGx

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: DET -7

Luke: Lions score 40 and win. Next.

Final Score: Lions 40, Dolphins 21

Daniel: The Dolphins are a fun team and are on the right track. Don’t be surprised when they are one of the better teams in two years if they can find a quarterback. Caleb Douglas is legit, and Jacob Rodriguez has been lights out. I think the Dolphins can scrape together a moral victory against Detroit.

Final Score: Lions 34, Dolphins 27

Reubyn: Lions 28, Dolphins 17

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: NO –3

Luke: This should be a pretty good game. The Browns are the better team, but with Deshaun Watson out and Shedeur Sanders starting, anything could happen. Plus, the Saints might get Jordyn Tyson and Kelvin Banks back. I never pick against my Saints anyway, but I do actually think they win this game.

Final Score: Saints 24, Browns 21

Daniel: It’s a hard game to predict, with both teams having glaring issues. Looking at this game, the best unit is the Browns’ defense, but the Saints offense has proven it can throw the ball in the air. The question is, can they run the ball? I don’t think New Orleans can, which will keep Cleveland in the game but not win it because Shedeur Sanders is starting.

Final Score: Saints 20, Browns 14

Reubyn: Browns 26, Saints 21

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – AUGUST 15: Cam Skattebo 44 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the pre-season game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 15, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 15 Vikings at Giants EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26081530552

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: NYG -3

Luke: I really don’t think the Giants are that great, but it feels like they keep getting great matchups. They’ve faced the Cardinals, Cowboys, Titans, and Saints, who are all bad, tied the Commanders, and beat the Texans, who are having a massive down year. Their only tough game was against the Rams, and they got blown out. Now they get the Eagles, who are tanking hard. Giants keep on winning, but their schedule gets tougher over the next month.

Final Score: Giants 27, Eagles 20

Daniel: The Giants’ rushing attack is enough to win this game. We saw what Dallas did on the ground two weeks ago, and New York should do the same.

Final Score: Giants 23, Eagles 14

Reubyn: Giants 28, Eagles 17

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: LAR -4.5

Luke: The Commanders finally got another win this past weekend, taking down the Eagles in primetime, but now they get a red-hot Rams team that is looking to keep some momentum rolling. This is one of those tricky west coast team travels east and plays at 1pm games, and we’ve seen the Commanders upset the Seahawks and Falcons upset the 49ers in those matchups, but the Rams are good enough to get this one done, but it could be kinda ugly.

Final Score: Rams 23, Commanders 21

Daniel: It’s never easy for a West Coast team to travel across the country. With that being said, this is a must-win game for the Rams. The Rams offense is the best unit in this game, and it should be enough to win, barring a slow start.

Final Score: Rams 27, Commanders 20

Reubyn: Commanders 27, Rams 26

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers

ATLANTA, GA Ð JANUARY 05: Carolina offensive coordinator Brad Idzik embraces quarterback Bryce Young 9 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons on January 5th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 05 Panthers at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250105048

Game Time: Sunday at 1 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: DEN -2.5

Luke: This isn’t quite as drastic, but the Broncos are coming off a two hour time change to play the Panthers at 1 pm. The Broncos have their flaws, but they keep finding ways to win, and Carolina has dropped two straight after a hot start. The Broncos should overcome the time change and get the W.

Final Score: Broncos 25, Panthers 23

Daniel: The Broncos are the kings of winning one-score games, and probably will again. The pass rush of Denver should condense things for this Panthers offense, with the offensive line struggling in the past week. I’m not confident the Panthers can stop the run either; give me Denver.

Final Score: Broncos 28, Panthers 24

Reubyn: Broncos 21, Panthers 19

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Game Time: Sunday at 4:05 pm ET

Where to Watch: CBS

Game Odds: HOU -5

Luke: I keep waiting for Houston to get back on track, but they never do. Luckily, they get the Chargers, who are the worst team in football this week. They should get to 3-5.

Final Score: Texans 27, Chargers 17

Daniel: This game is just a slop fest. Even with the Houston defense being bad, Will Anderson would be enough to flat-out win this game.

Final Score: Texans 30, Chargers 14

Reubyn: Texans 23, Chargers 7

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110096

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: NE –3

Luke: I’ve doubted the Packers all season long, mostly because they’re my brother’s team, but I’m done doing that. Jordan Love has been playing hero ball all season, and if they want to keep up with New England, he’s going to have to do it again, with or without Christian Watson. But still, give me the Packers to pull the upset.

Final Score: Packers 28, Patriots 27

Daniel: Really fun game here up in New England. Both of these quarterback are carrying their offenses. Looking at it, New England has struggled against teams who have shown unique blitzing looks at the line of scrimmage. Green Bay knows how to turn up the heat, so they should be able to confuse Drake Maye enough to squeak out a win on the road.

Final Score: Packers 31, Patriots 27

Reubyn: Packers 25, Patriots 19

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SF -10

Luke: Kirk Cousins and Brock Bowers could make this game interesting, but coming off a loss and a bye week, the 49ers are going to be ready to get back into the win column, and they will.

Final Score: 49ers 31, Raiders 22

Daniel: Well, I’m going to this game, and I’m not that confident in the Raiders pulling this off. The Raiders’ defense has fallen off the rails the past month, and it doesn’t get any easier facing San Francisco.

Final Score: 49ers 38, Raiders 31

Reubyn:49ers 30, Raiders 24

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) in the huddle against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Game Time: Sunday at 4:25 pm ET

Where to Watch: FOX

Game Odds: SEA -8.5

Luke: The Seahawks are not a great team. They’re good, but not great. Luckily for them, the Cardinals aren’t great either, and they get to play this game at home. I’m interested to see how Gardner Minshew plays with a full week of defenses preparing for him. I don’t think it’ll be very pretty.

Final Score: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 14

Daniel: Cardinals are a fun team, but the Seahawks defense is enough to win this game.

Final Score: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 10

Reubyn: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

Game Time: Sunday at 8:20 pm ET

Where to Watch: NBC

Game Odds: CHI -6

Luke: This game could actually be kind of interesting. The Bucs have won two straight games because of their run game (Baker Mayfield has 64 passing yards in the last two weeks), and the Bears just brought in Jeffery Simmons to beef up their interior. If Bucky Irving runs wild, they could make it interesting, but I can’t bet against Chicago right now.

Final Score: Bears 33, Buccaneers 23

Daniel: This is the game I’m most excited for this week. The Tampa Bay defense is playing like a top-five unit and will face a top-five offense in Chicago. Caleb Williams has produced magic for Chicago, and the same will happen here. Still, I think this game will be very close, given how good the Buccaneers’ rushing offense has been.

Final Score: Bears 24, Buccaneers 20

Reubyn:Bears 28, Bucs 16

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III 4 looks on before the AFC Divisional Round game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117162

Game Time: Monday at 8:15 pm ET

Where to Watch: ESPN

Game Odds: BUF -3

Luke: The Vikings finally lost a game, and now the floodgates are open. This offense is flat-out not good, and no matter how good this defense is, they will not win a Super Bowl with Kyler Murray leading the charge. He couldn’t even score 19 points against a bad Detroit defense. But Murray is ruled for Week 9 and Carson Wentz will start. Still, the Bills win this game.

Final Score: Bills 20, Vikings 16

Daniel: Don’t want to say the Lions laid the blueprint to beat the Vikings’ defense, but they showed a way. Detroit used a lot of 13 personnel looks with two tight ends in the backfield, and Buffalo has the personnel to match it. It’s also hard to blitz a quarterback like Josh Allen 80 percent of the time. Just don’t trust this Vikings offense to muster up enough points to win the game; the Bills get a big one on the road.

Final Score: Bills 23, Vikings 17

Reubyn:Bills 26, Vikings 18

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