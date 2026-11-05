"Can't Make The Layups": Shedeur Sanders Under Massive Fire as Cleveland Host Questions QB's NFL Future

CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104110 ©IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders sparked heavy pushback after brushing off questions about his fit in Todd Monken’s offense: “We’re in, like, week seven, and we’re talking about how the offensive system fitting me? We could have figured that out in training camp.” With Deshaun Watson sidelined by a concussion, Sanders faces scrutiny entering Week 9.

On Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan, morning host Anthony Lima unloaded on Sanders’ dismissive attitude: “You didn’t win the starting job in the offseason, Shedeur, in the preseason. So, it’s a legitimate question to ask if you are meshing with the offense because apparently you were not meshing with the offense enough under Todd Monken to win the damn starting job.”

Lima doubled down, directly questioning whether Sanders has the baseline execution required of an NFL franchise starter: “So, if you don’t understand why we’re asking that question, why that’s a legitimate question… then I don’t know, man. It sounds like you might not be cut out to be a starting quarterback in the NFL if you can’t make the layups. That’s all.”

Watson entered the league’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms following Cleveland’s 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh. Sanders stepped in for four plays during that game, completing two passes for two yards. With Watson sidelined, Monken handed Sanders all first-team practice reps on Wednesday as Cleveland prepares for Sunday’s road matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Questions about scheme fit date back to training camp. Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot previously noted that Monken demands total operational discipline to prevent sloppy play. Watson originally secured the starting job over Sanders in August because the veteran demonstrated superior command of pre-snap motion, huddle cadences, and execution within the structure of Monken’s offense.

Monken balanced expectations when addressing Sanders’ weekly preparation: “He’s done his work. All he’s done is be diligent and ask great questions.” Still, Monken stated that standards remain firm: “Doesn’t matter whoever takes the field, that represents the Cleveland Browns, there’s an expectation in the position of how you’re going to play, and we’ll hold him to that.”

Scheme fit was not the only tense topic during Sanders’ media session. When asked what he saw studying New Orleans on film, Sanders replied: “Yeah, I’ve seen a lot. When I smile, just know that means something. I’m maturing. I’m maturing. Like, I could have given a decent answer, but now I’m just going to smile whenever it’s just, like, some questions.”

Sports commentators noted that Sanders’ comments offer free bulletin-board material to an opposing defense. New Orleans has struggled defensively under coordinator Brandon Staley this season, ranking 28th across the NFL by allowing 372.7 total yards per game. Even so, analysts highlighted that handing extra motivation to an aggressive NFL front presents unnecessary risk for a young backup passer.

The media session grew terser when Sanders was asked about reports regarding hiring an agent mid-season. Sanders shut down the question: “What’s that have to do with this game? … I’m focused on this game. Anything else really doesn’t matter at this point.” Sanders kept his answers strictly centered on game preparation, declining to discuss off-field matters.

Asked about entering games on short notice, Sanders explained his mindset: “I’m comfortable with the ball in my hands in general, so, just go in there, do what I have to do, play the long game, win everything and just be excited to get out there.” Against New Orleans, Sanders must translate that comfort into crisp execution within Monken’s system.

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